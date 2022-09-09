Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks
See all of your favorite celebs flaunt their outfits on the red carpet at the 74th Emmy Awards. The 2022 Emmys are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 12. Tune in tonight at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT to see who takes home the awards.
NBC Los Angeles
Flood Watches and Warnings Issued for SoCal Mountains and Deserts
Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 4:30 p.m. The National Weather...
NBC Los Angeles
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South LA
More than 100 firefighters Sunday battled a major emergency fire in a two-story church in the South Park area of LA for one hour and 40 minutes. Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the LA Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.
NBC Los Angeles
Church Goers Salvage Items From Historic Church Fire in South LA
A historic Black church in South LA was destroyed by fire over the weekend and investigators are trying to determine whether it was set by arsonist. The Victory Baptist Church went up in flames shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Three LA city firefighters were injured when the ceiling collapsed during the fire. All three firefighters are now recovering at home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood
Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
NBC Los Angeles
Dozens Rescued From Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Firefighters and helicopters were busy Sunday night rescuing about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide during a terrifying night north of Los Angeles. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road...
NBC Los Angeles
Four Arrested in San Pedro Park Shooting That Left Two Dead
Four people were arrested in a July shooting that left two people dead and several others injured at a San Pedro park where people gathered for a car show, baseball game and other weekend events. Details about what led to the arrests of four suspects were not immediately available. All...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Killed in Long Beach Stabbing Attack
One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were sent to an assault with a deadly weapon call in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
CHP Search for Pursuit Driver Who Fled on Foot in San Gabriel
The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley when the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a residential area Sunday night. The vehicle, which was believed to be a gray Dodge Charger, was traveling at high speeds of over 100...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Reports 15 More COVID-Related Deaths, 2,228 New Infections
Los Angeles County has reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 2,228 new cases. The new fatalities lifted the county's virus-related death toll from throughout the pandemic to 33,348, while the overall number of infections rose to 3,425,863. Health officials have noted that official case numbers are likely low due...
NBC Los Angeles
Tropical Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands of LADWP Customers
Scattered power outages blamed on Tropical Storm Kay were affecting thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers Saturday, prompting officials to schedule additional field crews to respond to situations throughout the coverage area. As of Saturday morning LADWP reported that there were 24,700 power outages that hit...
NBC Los Angeles
Northbound Lanes of 5 Freeway Closed for Repairs After Route Fire Damage
Drivers heading north on the 5 Freeway any time this week should prepare for delays in the evening and early mornings, as Caltrans repairs part of the road damage caused in Castaic by the Route Fire. Cars are being turned around at Parker Road, with cones along the northbound lanes...
Comments / 0