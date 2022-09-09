ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland Democrats say concerns abound as November election nears

By Rich Cholodofsky
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Anger and discord among voters has made the campaign season leading up to the November general election a potential safety hazard for members of her party, Westmoreland County’s Democratic Committee chairwoman said Thursday.

“It is not easy to be a Democrat in Westmoreland County, and it’s not always safe,” Michelle McFall said.

As an example of the heated political environment, McFall pointed to a 4-foot by 8-foot campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro that was put up Wednesday on private property in Latrobe. The sign was destroyed by Thursday morning, and police were asked to investigate.

Destruction and removal of campaign signs is nothing new, and it’s a battle politicians have fought for years. But the Latrobe incident comes after an assault against a poll worker last year and what has become an ever-growing trend of aggressive rhetoric from candidates.

Campaign activity is expected to ramp up as the election nears.

McFall said Democrats are concerned about the growing discord among the electorate symbolized the vandalized campaign sign in Latrobe.

“That kind of behavior cannot be tolerated. We have to fight it out at the polls, not through the destruction of property,” McFall said. “This is a high-stakes election, and the issues are categorically more critical than what we faced in 2020. We’re considering this the most critical election of our lifetimes.”

Bill Bretz, chairman of the county’s Republican Committee, echoed McFall’s comments. Bretz urged rhetoric both Democratic and Republican candidates to be toned down but emphasized the importance of the election.

“People’s spirits are high, and my preference is for candidates to talk about the issues,” Bretz said. “Those comments may help get people out to vote, but the downside is they can be interpreted in not a constructive way.”

After more than a half-century as the county’s dominant party, the Democrats have fallen into a minority role in local politics since 2019.

The GOP with its 121,221 registered voters, accounts for 49% of the county’s electorate as of Sept. 6. Democrats, with 95,219 voters, represent nearly 39%.

It’s a trend Bretz said he expects to continue, but he noted the divided nature of politics has become an issue.

“We’re not ginning up any fervor,” Bretz said. “With the memory of 9/11 approaching, it’s a stark reminder we are all Americans. Although we may not agree as to what the solutions are, we have the same goals to make things better.”

Voters will go to the polls Nov. 8 to elect a U.S. senator and governor in Pennsylvania.

Locally, voters in most Westmoreland County communities will have no other contested races. A majority of races on the ballot feature incumbents with no opponents.

Contested races

In the newly constituted 55th District, Republican Jill Cooper is running against Democrat Scott Gauss, who won a write-in vote to get on this fall’s ballot. That district includes Arnold, Lower Burrell, parts of New Kensington, Murrysville, Delmont, Export and Salem Township.

The state House seat in the 60th District will have incumbent Republican Abby Major against Democrat Bob George. The district includes Armstrong County and Vandergrift, parts of Allegheny Township and parts of Lower Burrell.

The redrawn 18th Congressional District, which includes Pittsburgh, parts of Murrysville, North Huntingdon, Penn Township and Hempfield, features a race between Democrat Summer Lee and Republican Mike Doyle.

Republican U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler is unopposed in the 14th District, which includes the remaining portion of Westmoreland County, along with Washington and Fayette counties.

wrench
3d ago

Westmoreland County does not want the likes of the democrats ideologies here. Fetternan and Shapiro or many of the democrats running for office today do not fit our mold. Look what Fetternan is running on, look what Braddock turned into under his watch. Look at Shapiro’s track record if AG and before that. Nothing impressive or even slightly impressive about them. Fetterman went to Harvard, never had a job until mayor of Braddock, parents paid his allowance til almost 50 years old, he is not blue collar. Shapiro never stood for our constitutional rights taken from us during the scandemic, never prosecuted Wolf for killing of 30,000 elderly in nursing homes. Both want carbon taxes levied against us, both want us to be California. No thanks. Voting red.

Reply(8)
8
M B 2022
3d ago

Yep. It's a partisan red county full of conspiracy stories. Democrats get harassed at the polls. PATRIOTS. I think not.....🗳

Reply
4
