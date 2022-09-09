JPD ask for help identifying man
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) is attempting to identify an individual and his vehicle so it asked the public for their help.
Police say the individual and his vehicle pictured below may be connected to an incident they are investigating.
The public is encouraged to contact the police at (812)-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at (812)-481-2677 if they have any information on the man, his car or the investigation.
