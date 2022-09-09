Live scores: Salem-area high school football games for Week 2

The high school football season continues tonight through Saturday in Week 2, including the Statesman Journal Game of the Week — West Salem vs. Lake Oswego.

Saturday’s scores

Tualatin 44, McNary 19 (final)

Pleasant Hill 25, Salem Academy 10 (final)

Chiloquin 38, Falls City 34 (final)

Friday’s scores

Lake Oswego 14, West Salem 0 (final)

South Salem 42, Sunset 7 (final)

Sprague 56, Beaverton 14 (final)

North Salem 46, David Douglas 0 (final)

Dallas 34, McKay 21 (final)

Oak Ridge (CA) 63, Silverton 0 (final)

Central 45, Corvallis 0 (final)

Cascade 30, Marshfield 6 (final)

Gladstone 33, Stayton 26 (final)

Woodburn 35, St. Helens 6 (final)

Kennedy 24, Siuslaw 0 (final)

Dayton 40, La Pine 6 (final)

Rainier 48, Jefferson 16 (final)

Regis 39, Grant Union 0 (final)

Taft 21, Blanchet 0 (final)

Willamina 63, Sheridan 6 (final)

Perrydale 62, Crosspoint Christian 30 (final)

Thursday’s scores

Yamhill-Carlton 26, Amity 12 (final)

Scio 50, North Marion 14 (final)

Gervais 42, Clatskanie 14 (final)

St. Paul 45, Santiam 6 (final)

