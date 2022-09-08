He's at it again! Watch UCF alum Gabe Davis score the first touchdown of the 2022 NFL season

Gabe Davis lit up the end zone in the Buffalo Bills' last game of the 2021 NFL season. And he's opened up the scoring in the 2022 season, as well.

The UCF alum scored the first touchdown of the new NFL season when his Bills played the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Josh Allen, a favorite to win the MVP award this season, hit Davis on a play-action pass that found Davis wide open for an easy 26-yard touchdown.

It's all old hat for Davis: He made waves when he caught an NFL record four TD passes in the Bills' divisional playoff game in January against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills lost the game, 42-36 in overtime.

Gabe Davis' "Peaky Blinders" cleats also make waves on social media

His catch wasn't the only thing that made Davis stand out Thursday night. He also was sporting custom cleats that paid tribute to "Peaky Blinders," a popular British period crime drama.

Davis had 152 catches for 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons at UCF. It is unclear how much TV-inspired apparel he wore during games at Orlando.