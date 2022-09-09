ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Why Some Hog Fans Having to Hold Nose This Weekend

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKSj4_0hntpet900

Even thought they play Alabama, Razorback fans won't pull for Texas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This is a little test of what Arkansas fans are going to have to deal with on a regular basis soon.

Whenever Texas and Oklahoma come into the SEC, Razorback fans will have to face the problem every year but now they have the Longhorns and Alabama playing Saturday and they don't know they want.

Or, rather, some of them don't.

Many Hog fans are just holding their nose and saying, "Texas is going to get boat-raced and I love it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lPVZ_0hntpet900

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) rushes for yards against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. (Scott Wachter / USA TODAY Sports)

That's the hope. For a change, they want the Crimson Tide to win really big.

Nobody seems to be paying much attention to Alabama coach Nick Saban either seriously thinking this game might be a little tighter than most fans. They don't give the Longhorns a chance.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has gotten Saban's attention, though, and it has nothing to do with his Lamborghini NIL deal.

“He can do everything," Saban said Monday about Robinson. "He’s got speed, he’s got power, he’s a very instinctive runner. Sets up his blockers well. Has a burst. Has got great hands. Good receiver. They use him a lot in the passing game.”

With Saban you never know whether he's just using the media to get his players' attention or if it's real concern. With Robinson he better have his players' attention.

“This guy is as good of an all-around back as there probably is in the country,” Saban said. “Or he’s certainly one of the best of all the guys in the country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3o2Y_0hntpet900

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. (Scott Wachter / USA TODAY Sports)

Razorback fans would tell him not to worry about it. He only got 69 yards net rushing against the Hogs, but Texas was still trying to figure things out then in a first year under Steve Sarkisian they spent trying to sort out everything.

Arkansas fans assume they never will get it figured out.

Which is why they are in the awkward position this week of having to root for Alabama.

But that's better than every admitting they want the Longhorns to win.

HOGS FEED:

WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS-GAMECOCKS ON SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: MIKE LEACH OFFERING MARRIAGE ADVICE ... AGAIN

WHO WILL MAKE THE CALL ON RB DOMINIQUE JOHNSON'S RETURN?

WATCH SAM PITTMAN'S PRESS CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

BIGGEST GAME FOR FANS IN RAZORBACKS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE WILL BE AT END OF SEASON

RAZORBACKS COACH DAVE VAN HORN PREVIEWS FALL PRACTICE STARTING

SHANE BEAMER COMPARES KJ JEFFERSON TO BILL BRASKY (READ IT TO FIND OUT WHO THAT IS)

HOGS UP IN POLLS THAT NOW INCLUDE FLORIDA'S BIG LEAP

EVERYBODY EXCEPT LSU HAPPY ABOUT OPENING WEEKEND FOR SEC TEAMS

RB DOMINIQUE JOHNSON STARTING TO SEE WORK IN PR ACTICES

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Scouting Walker White, Arkansas’ Top In-State QB in Over a Decade

The Arkansas football program has experienced a monumental turnaround in the past few seasons, going from back-to-back 2-10 seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 campaign capped by a victory at the Outback Bowl last year. A big piece to that turnaround has been back-to-back star quarterbacks in Feleipe...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Leach#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Sec#Razorback
The Spun

Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year

Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas

To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy