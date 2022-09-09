ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Grope makes history as Jackson-Milton sweeps Sebring

By Josh Frketic
 4 days ago

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton senior Paige Grope made history on Thursday as she became the first Blue Jay to reach 1,000 assists in their 3-0 win over Sebring.

Hubbard standout takes Student Athlete of Week

Jackson-Milton won the sets 25-15, 25-20, 25-11.

She entered the game 12 assists shy of the mark and captured 1,000 in the second set.

On the night, Grope finished with 18 assists.

Mia Greco had 12 kills on the night while Emily Fultz had 15 service points.

