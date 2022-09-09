Read full article on original website
letsbreal54
4d ago
a few days ago they announce that after almost 2 decades the Tacoma I-5 constrution is finally completed. then today they announce closures for I-5 northbound for construction. i predicted it would never end. lol
q13fox.com
I-5 on-ramp in Capitol Hill closed for repair work
SEATTLE - Access to northbound I-5 from Capitol Hill will be limited this week, as the Seattle Department of Transportation will partially close the Melrose Ave on-ramp to make accessibility improvements. According to SDOT, the Melrose Ave on-ramp will be closed from Sep. 11–17, Sunday through Saturday. Crews will...
Bellingham couple injured in I-5 crash in Seattle that snarls traffic in express lanes
The express lanes were fully blocked for more than six hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
kentreporter.com
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Sound Transit to remove ORCA card readers from platforms at downtown light rail stations
SEATTLE — Sound Transit will soon remove ORCA card readers from the lower platform levels of its Link light rail stations in downtown Seattle. Once the card readers are removed, riders will be required to purchase a ticket or tap their ORCA card at the mezzanine level before heading down to the train platform.
q13fox.com
Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District
SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
MyNorthwest.com
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish grows to 7,600 acres; evacuations, road closures remain in effect
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 7,600 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents of Index, according...
MyNorthwest.com
‘When it’s your time, it’s your time:’ Gold Bar braces for flight as Bolt Creek fire rages
The Bolt Creek fire is burning 8,000 acres of forest as of Monday morning. Snohomish County has issued evacuation notices — “Level 3: Go Now” — for Index, Wash. and warned residents along Highway 2 — which remains closed to non-emergency traffic — as far west as Gold Bar to prepare to evacuate.
Tacoma Daily Index
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
Vacant Home Burns in Renton
Renton, WA: A home, possibly in the midst of remodeling, burned early Sunday morning, Sept. 11, in the city of Renton. Puget Sound Fire Crews were called to a fully involved fire at approximately 2:21 a.m. at a residence on the 1600 block Edmonds Avenue Northeast. Upon arrival, crews decided...
q13fox.com
Officials give update on Bolt Creek Fire
Peter Mongillo with the Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue gave an update on the Bolt Creek Fire on Good Day Seattle. The fire has burned about 7,600 acres as of Monday morning.
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
capitolhillseattle.com
‘REDUCED’ — Trips cut in every route but one in Metro’s service update due to ‘workforce shortages’
An ongoing shortage of bus operators and maintenance staff will mean reduced bus service this fall on Capitol Hill and across the city. Meanwhile, like nearly all corners of the economy, the public transit industry is looking at solutions to bring workers back into the fold and keep them that could take years to play out.
westsideseattle.com
SDOT- High bridge repair: Closed the last bridge deck access points; preparing the corridor for reopening
Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. With just over one week before reopening the bridge, we are focused on converting the bridge from an active construction site back to a ready-to-use roadway that tens of thousands of travelers will soon use each day. As part of this effort, we closed the last access points in the bridge deck this week by pouring concrete into recently assembled wooden forms. These access points allowed crews and equipment to get into the bridge’s girders with ease throughout repair work.
The Suburban Times
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
q13fox.com
Cleaner air arrives tomorrow
Seattle - It was significantly cooler this afternoon. We're talking about a 20-degree temperature swing! The "cooler" weather sticks around through the week as we get ready for a pattern shift. Improvements to our air quality will continue to take place overnight. Here is a look at the surface level...
q13fox.com
2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night. According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
KOMO News
Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance
TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
q13fox.com
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seaplanes are a Seattle icon. Their pilots are mystified by tragic crash
Last Sunday's fatal crash of a seaplane off Whidbey Island stunned and mystified the region's aviation community, for whom sturdy de Havilland floatplanes have been a routine yet thrilling part of life here. Seaplanes have been part of Seattle's fabric since Boeing's first plane took off from Lake Union in...
