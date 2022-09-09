ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

Related
Gonzaga Bulletin

Trade the PSLs for LTDs: Thomas Hammer features a new fall line-up

For those wanting to branch out from major chain corporations for their daily coffee intake, Thomas Hammer has fall drinks and more on Gonzaga University's campus. Located in the student lounge of the Jepson Center, the coffee shop has four fall drinks this year, featuring beloved returns and new tries.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Interview with Dominique Betis and Taylor Cummings

Taylor Cummings and Dominique Betis, co-founders (along with Ilan Hernandez) of Bright Comet Theatre, join E.J. Iannelli in the studio to talk about their new performing arts organization and its inaugural production, Lord of the Flies. Bright Comet was established with the express goal of providing opportunities to young, queer...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Food & Drinks
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
KXLY

The Heat and haze continue- Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Bakery#Coffee Shops#Alumna#Food Processor#Food Drink#Gu#Gonzaga University#Llc
KREM

Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Stuck in the smoke again on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The thick smoke across the Inland Northwest turned this weekend into a miserable one. Unfortunately, we have at least one more day of this before we could see long-term improvements in our air quality. Winds are almost calm on Sunday evening which means the smoke isn’t going...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane Schools on late start Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students within the Spokane Public Schools District will get a late start on Monday for the first time this year. Class will begin an hour late to allow time for teacher collaboration. Here’s what the late start means for the schools:. High Schools and Libby...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHQ Right Now

You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane

You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land, that over 600 people call home, is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Face your biggest fear’: Young cougar survivor shares her recovery story from near-death attack

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attacked by a cougar in Stevens County in May while she was playing with her friends. She spent a week at Sacred Heart after the attack. Months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
SPOKANE, WA
spotonidaho.com

The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)

Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Putting on the finishing touches

Watch for a November opening for new buildings called the Appleway Quarter at 271 and 291 E. Appleway, between Baskin-Robbins and Verizon. The 271 building will contain The Wellness Bar and has a 1,200-square-foot commercial space available. The 291 building will have Hometown Chiropractic and Chip Cookies. A 32,000-square-foot mixed...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY

Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene

SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy