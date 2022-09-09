Read full article on original website
Gonzaga Bulletin
Trade the PSLs for LTDs: Thomas Hammer features a new fall line-up
For those wanting to branch out from major chain corporations for their daily coffee intake, Thomas Hammer has fall drinks and more on Gonzaga University's campus. Located in the student lounge of the Jepson Center, the coffee shop has four fall drinks this year, featuring beloved returns and new tries.
spokanepublicradio.org
Interview with Dominique Betis and Taylor Cummings
Taylor Cummings and Dominique Betis, co-founders (along with Ilan Hernandez) of Bright Comet Theatre, join E.J. Iannelli in the studio to talk about their new performing arts organization and its inaugural production, Lord of the Flies. Bright Comet was established with the express goal of providing opportunities to young, queer...
Trapped in Time With This Cool 70’s Vibe Washington “Brady Bunch” Home
Peek Inside This Washington State Home That Looks Stuck In A '70s Time Warp. If you grew up in the '70s and '80s, you know the Brady Bunch and for some of us, we actually grew up in homes that looked like the Brady Bunch house. This Washington Home Was...
‘God has my beautiful baby:’ Memorial held for Kiersten Noel
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Earlier this month, tragedy struck East Valley High School after two seniors were killed in a car crash while driving to a senior sunrise event at the school. On Saturday, the family of one of those girls, Kiersten Noel, held a public memorial for family, friends and other community members to share memories of the teenager,...
KHQ Right Now
Highlander Invitational: East Valley's Logan Hofstee wins girls race in convincing fashion; Freeman's Barrett Poulson boys champ
When the September morning is brisk and crisp and you can smell the seasons changing from summer to fall, that can only mean one thing in Spokane: high school cross country has returned. For the 35 schools that ascended onto Shadle Park High School on Saturday for the Highlander Invitational,...
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
Gonzaga Prep lost a football game to No. 21 St. John's College, but came home with so much more from Washington, DC
Even though the primary purpose was to go play a football game, Gonzaga Prep coach David McKenna looked at this team's weekend trip to Washington, D.C. through another scope. As a teacher. The reigning Greater Spokane League champion Bullpups lost to 21st-ranked St. John's College High School, ...
KXLY
The Heat and haze continue- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12
Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
KXLY
Stuck in the smoke again on Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The thick smoke across the Inland Northwest turned this weekend into a miserable one. Unfortunately, we have at least one more day of this before we could see long-term improvements in our air quality. Winds are almost calm on Sunday evening which means the smoke isn’t going...
Another day of smoky skies are in the Inland Northwest on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday will see another day of smoky skies and less than ideal air quality in the Inland Northwest. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality in Spokane right now is at 154, which means the air is at an unhealthy level. Spokane Clean Air says the high pressure will produce above-average temperatures and poor ventilation. Wildfire...
KREM
Spokane Schools on late start Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Students within the Spokane Public Schools District will get a late start on Monday for the first time this year. Class will begin an hour late to allow time for teacher collaboration. Here’s what the late start means for the schools:. High Schools and Libby...
KHQ Right Now
You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane
You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
KHQ Right Now
Unhealthy air quality continues into Saturday night all the way to Monday for Spokane and surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hazy and smoky weekend is in store for the region, as unhealthy air quality moves throughout Spokane, the Idaho Panhandle, and largely down toward the Palouse and LC Valley. First thing is first, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Tri-Cities and Yakima until 11...
Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land, that over 600 people call home, is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
‘Face your biggest fear’: Young cougar survivor shares her recovery story from near-death attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attacked by a cougar in Stevens County in May while she was playing with her friends. She spent a week at Sacred Heart after the attack. Months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
spotonidaho.com
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Putting on the finishing touches
Watch for a November opening for new buildings called the Appleway Quarter at 271 and 291 E. Appleway, between Baskin-Robbins and Verizon. The 271 building will contain The Wellness Bar and has a 1,200-square-foot commercial space available. The 291 building will have Hometown Chiropractic and Chip Cookies. A 32,000-square-foot mixed...
KXLY
Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene
SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
