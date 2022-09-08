ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen to Gabe Davis and Bills score first TD of NFL season

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills stampeded down the field on their first drive of the NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.

Josh Allen directed the Super Bowl favorites on a pristine drive, going 75 yards in 9 plays

The touchdown play was a thing of beauty as Allen faked a handoff on third-and-1, rolled out, and found Gabe Davis running free for the 26-yard touchdown.

The PAT was good and the Bills were in high gear early.

Allen was 5-for-5, 58 yards, and the TD pass. He also rushed once for 7 yards.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

