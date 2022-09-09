Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Le’Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson with nasty right hook
Football is back, but the biggest hit of the young season didn’t happen on the football field. Ex-All Pro running back Le’Veon Bell just knocked out former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson in the boxing ring to end their highly anticipated fight. Check out the three-time Pro Bowler say ‘night night’ to AP before the ref […] The post VIDEO: Le’Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson with nasty right hook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback situation was one of the worst in the league coming into 2022 with Cooper Rush as QB2. Now with the Dak Prescott injury situation, it looks like Jerry Jones has two options. He can go with Rush and possibly lose a grip on the season or look for a Cowboys […] The post 4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo nearly blindsided 49ers with secret Rams deal
Jimmy Garoppolo is a member of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 season. Half a year ago, it seemed like the veteran QB’s exit from the team was inevitable. San Francisco was rolling out the red carpet for Trey Lance to finally take over as the lead signal-caller. Garoppolo, meanwhile, was too valuable to remain as a backup for a contending squad.
Jerry Rice gets brutally honest on Jimmy Garoppolo calls after Trey Lance’s poor start as 49ers QB1
After the San Francisco 49ers’ disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a lot of people criticized Trey Lance and his poor play. In fact, some even argued they would have won the contest had Jimmy Garoppolo started. However, 49ers legend Jerry Rice thinks the NFL wannabe-experts are jumping into conclusions too quickly before […] The post Jerry Rice gets brutally honest on Jimmy Garoppolo calls after Trey Lance’s poor start as 49ers QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy
Is that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Arthur Shelby from the “Peaky Blinders”? If you think it’s the latter, we can’t really blame you. After all, Rodgers did show up sporting his best Arthur Shelby impersonation as they touched landed on the North Star state for their Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett’s parting words to Baker Mayfield on field after Browns stun Panthers
Baker Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns may have ended in a rather ugly way, but the relationships he has built in his four years there remain. Just ask Myles Garrett. Garrett, who met Mayfield on Sunday for the first time since the QB’s trade to the Carolina Panthers...
Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers
The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
Russell Wilson: 3 bold predictions for Broncos QB in season opener vs. Seahawks
During the offseason, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks conducted a blockbuster trade that included superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. On Monday night, Wilson and the Broncos will travel to Seattle to face Wilson’s former team. How crazy is it that Russell Wilson’s most important game as a Bronco, is his literal first game as a […] The post Russell Wilson: 3 bold predictions for Broncos QB in season opener vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys make decision on Dak Prescott backup after injury scare
Ahead of their opening showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys made sure they have a backup in place in case anything happens to Dak Prescott. Prior to Saturday, Prescott was the only quarterback on Dallas’ active roster. However, the Cowboys just elevated Cooper Rush from the practice squad to serve as Dak’s backup for their Week 1 game.
John Harbaugh praises Lamar Jackson like Ravens QB is worth $300 million after win vs. Jets
Lamar Jackson reportedly rejected a $250 million offer from the Baltimore Ravens, which he had already refuted, but he still gave it his all in their Week 1 24-9 road win over the New York Jets Sunday. Jackson finished was solid under center for the Ravens. While he only completed 17-of-30 pass attempts and had […] The post John Harbaugh praises Lamar Jackson like Ravens QB is worth $300 million after win vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Rhule’s statement after Panthers loss to Browns will piss off Christian McCaffrey fantasy owners
The long awaited Baker Mayfield-Cleveland Browns matchup saw Cleveland emerge victorious with a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield posted decent results in the game. Recent comments from head coach Matt Rhule will excite both Mayfield and his fantasy football owners. But they may frustrate fantasy football owners of running back Christian McCaffrey. According […] The post Matt Rhule’s statement after Panthers loss to Browns will piss off Christian McCaffrey fantasy owners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett backers won’t be pleased with latest Mitchell Trubisky update
It’s all but decided that Kenny Pickett is the future at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The question that remains is how long it takes for him to take over for incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky. Those hoping to see Kenny Pickett take the reins any time soon shouldn’t hold their breath. Based on the latest […] The post Kenny Pickett backers won’t be pleased with latest Mitchell Trubisky update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Packers most responsible for Week 1 loss vs. Vikings
It was deja vu all over again for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. After suffering an embarrassing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 last season, the Packers put up another stinker in this year’s opener, losing to the division rival Minnesota […] The post 3 Packers most responsible for Week 1 loss vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances
Rob Gronkowski spent his last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so naturally he may have some bias when picking them as his Super Bowl bets for the 2022 season. However, the former star tight end has actually a pretty good reason for believing that the Buccaneers have what it takes […] The post Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson rocks absurd sparkling suit in return to Seattle for MNF Broncos-Seahawks matchup
Russell Wilson is set to return to Seattle on Monday Night Football as the Denver Broncos take on the Seahawks. And Wilson is prepared from a style standpoint as well. The star QB arrived wearing a flashy suit, per James Palmer. Russell Wilson 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZUfH0N8VSu — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 12, 2022 Russell Wilson, who […] The post Russell Wilson rocks absurd sparkling suit in return to Seattle for MNF Broncos-Seahawks matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Stephen Jones confusingly puts the blame on CeeDee Lamb after Dak Prescott injury in Cowboys Week 1 loss
The Dallas Cowboys scored all of 3 points in their disappointing Week 1 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse, Dak Prescott suffered an injury and is expected to miss up to two months. Cowboys executive Vice President Stephen Jones placed some of the blame on CeeDee Lamb […] The post Stephen Jones confusingly puts the blame on CeeDee Lamb after Dak Prescott injury in Cowboys Week 1 loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
