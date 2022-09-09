ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It didn’t take long for it to become obvious that Hawaii was overmatched by the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 4 team in the country was taking on one of the worst teams at the FBS-level, and it showed very quickly, as Michigan jumped out to a commanding lead. The game eventually slowed as the Wolverines put in reserves, down far beyond the two-deep, and Hawaii managed to get on the board as a result. Still, it was a 56-10 win for the maize and blue, and perhaps even more exciting was that it appears that Michigan has a new starting quarterback.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO