2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
4 potential Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hired Scott Frost with the hope he could turn his alma mater around. After more than four
FOX Sports
Former Michigan star Jake Butt on the Wolverines' QB situation | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports RJ Young is joined by former Michigan Wolverines' TE and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to discuss Michigan’s QB situation. Coach Jim Harbaugh elected to start Cade McNamara for the season opener against the Colorado State Rams and J.J. McCarthy in the following game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After the win over Hawaii, Harbaugh announced McCarthy will start for the Wolverines against UCONN Huskies. RJ and Jake discuss what this means for the team going forward.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Look: Urban Meyer Is "All In" On 1 College Football Team
Last weekend, the college football world watched as the Georgia Bulldogs dismantled the Oregon Ducks in their season-opener. Fans weren't sure what to expect from a Georgia team that lost plenty of talent to the NFL. Well, a 49-3 beatdown of the Ducks show football fans that Georgia could be in for a repeat.
Texas Fans Furious With Steve Sarkisian's Decision Making
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting ripped for his decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a go-ahead touchdown before halftime. The Longhorns were at the two-yard line when Sarkisian elected to take the points — or so he thought. Place kicker Bert Auburn missed the attempt and squandered an opportunity to take the lead heading into the break.
Herschel Walker Takes Poll Lead: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL star and Georgia football legend Herschel Walker has taken a lead in the polls for the U.S. Senate seat out of his home state. The latest polls show that Walker now has a three point lead in the polls over his opponent. "An InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll showed...
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Has Honest Admission On Michigan Fans Booing 1 Of His Quarterbacks
Jim Harbaugh has made an official decision. J.J. McCarthy will be his starting quarterback in Week 3 and likely for the rest of this season. That means Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance last season, is heading to the bench.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
Marcus Freeman makes unwanted Notre Dame history in upset loss to Marshall
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is making history in his new job, but not the type he would want. The Fighting Irish lost their home opener 26-21 to Marshall on Saturday, a shocking defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 on the season. The defeat also dropped Freeman to 0-3 in his first three games as Notre Dame’s head coach, as he was in charge of the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State in January.
Yardbarker
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
There Is NO Quarterback Controversy At Michigan
JJ McCarthy was virtually perfect and Michigan was way too much for Hawaii in Ann Arbor.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Hawaii
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It didn’t take long for it to become obvious that Hawaii was overmatched by the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 4 team in the country was taking on one of the worst teams at the FBS-level, and it showed very quickly, as Michigan jumped out to a commanding lead. The game eventually slowed as the Wolverines put in reserves, down far beyond the two-deep, and Hawaii managed to get on the board as a result. Still, it was a 56-10 win for the maize and blue, and perhaps even more exciting was that it appears that Michigan has a new starting quarterback.
Detroit Lions Fans Brawled in the Stands and Streets During Eagles Game
VIDEO: Lions fans fight during season-opener against Eagles.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit Pistons
"Detroit Basketball!" Although the Detroit Pistons finished 23-59 last season, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for Pistons fans. Cade Cunnigham, last year's #1 pick, proved that he has the game and the demeanor to be the foundation that the Pistons franchise has been lacking for quite a few years.
Tigers lean on middle of order for rain-shortened win at Kansas City
Victor Reyes was 2-for-4 with three RBIs as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Royals 8-4 Saturday in Kansas City. The
