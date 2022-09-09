Pac Biz Times reports: Santa Barbara County to sue UCSB over housing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In this week's Pacific Coast Business Times , Brooke Holland reports on Santa Barbara County joining Goleta in a lawsuit against UCSB over housing. County Supervisors voted unanimously to bring litigation alleging UCSB is failing to meet an agreement to build more housing for a growing population on campus.

News Channel 12 spoke with Holland about her reporting during our 4 p.m. newscast on Thursday.

