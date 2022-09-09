ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Pac Biz Times reports: Santa Barbara County to sue UCSB over housing

By Scott Hennessee
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEJ9T_0hntmW6E00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In this week's Pacific Coast Business Times , Brooke Holland reports on Santa Barbara County joining Goleta in a lawsuit against UCSB over housing. County Supervisors voted unanimously to bring litigation alleging UCSB is failing to meet an agreement to build more housing for a growing population on campus.

News Channel 12 spoke with Holland about her reporting during our 4 p.m. newscast on Thursday.

The post Pac Biz Times reports: Santa Barbara County to sue UCSB over housing appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Leroy “Buddy” Gibson Jr. shares story of first Ventura County flag

OXNARD, Calif.-When Ventura County Supervisors chose a county flag this summer they thought it was the first county flag, but it turns out the flag with the Anacapa Island Arch Rock is the second. Leroy "Buddy" Gibson Jr. remembers designing the first flag, back in 1976. Gibson, 85, said it included a condor flying over The post Leroy “Buddy” Gibson Jr. shares story of first Ventura County flag appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cal Poly, UC Santa Barbara and CSU Channel Islands all place in latest US News and World Report for Best Colleges

Three local universities, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, UC Santa Barbara and CSU Channel Islands, placed in the most recent US News and World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, posted on Monday, Sept. 12 The post Cal Poly, UC Santa Barbara and CSU Channel Islands all place in latest US News and World Report for Best Colleges appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsb#Pac Biz Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Public Health: Limited supply of new COVID-19 Bivalant booster now available

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health just announced bivalent, the newest COVID-19 booster vaccine, is now available. Some are planning to get the booster right away. “I am glad they are coming out with one. I’ve taken the first two Pfizer … I took Pfizer as a booster," said resident The post Santa Barbara County Public Health: Limited supply of new COVID-19 Bivalant booster now available appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Hancock College debuts interactive online map highlighting campus art projects

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College has debuted a new interactive online map that allows users to view artwork displayed at its Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley Center. people didn't know where the artworks were or they didn't know much information about them." said Lauren Milbourne, Art of Campus Co-Chair. "We came up The post Hancock College debuts interactive online map highlighting campus art projects appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy