ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

A check on Colorado drought conditions & seasonal outlook

By Valerie Mills
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

COLORADO — We are just two weeks away from the start of fall but the record breaking heat is making it feel more like the dog days of summer.

We went from our first snowfall on Pikes Peak at the end of August to scorching temperatures to start September. Many southern Colorado spots have had hotter than average temperatures so far this month.

But as we look at the latest drought monitor released Thursday, Colorado is in much better shape compared to drought conditions at the start of the summer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TlrE_0hntmVDV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmWu7_0hntmVDV00

A strong May snow storm kicked off a summer season full of more consistent rains. This solid monsoon season has been chipping away at extreme drought conditions the last 3 months.

“That storm put down an inch and a half of liquid. A foot and a half of snow in spots. It was kind of the start of a relatively persistent monsoon across the area. And we did see the drought really improve across all areas, rivers beginning to come up. Some indication that we’re seeing better moisture content into our reservoirs,” said Greg Heavener, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with NWS Pueblo.

Currently about 16% of Colorado is drought free as of September 8th. Compare that to the start of June when only around 1% of the state was completely drought free.

“A lot of moisture we got earlier in the spring and summer, it took a while for it to actually really affect the soil itself, too. The intensity of the rain can really actually help to compact your soil even more so and have that water runoff more quickly, more efficiently than it would normally,” said Heavener.

Some spots saw record summer rains with Colorado Springs tying for the 5th wettest July on record.

But it’s the consistent soaking rains, rather than intense bursts of heavy rain, that make the biggest improvement to replenishing soils and improving drought.

“Between storms in two days you get hot again and you see that moisture evaporate or get blown away from strong wind. And then you get into a windy season, September, October, that could easily exacerbate issues with the drought seeing intensify across areas that had received a lot of moisture over the summer months,” said Heavener.

One area that did not see major drought improvement is the northeast plains where around .6% of Colorado is under exceptional and extreme drought categories.

Long-term outlooks are calling for a warmer and drier fall season across Colorado and a slower start to the winter season.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rVzb_0hntmVDV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PUpx_0hntmVDV00

“Basically put into repeat the last 2 fall seasons across southern Colorado with that warm, dry conditions. Not a lot of snowfall is expected outside of the higher peaks and terrain,” said Heavener.

For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is expected to last through fall and even into early winter. But there are signs the pattern breaks down past Christmas, which could bring a cooler, wetter pattern for the end of winter.

La Niña is a climate pattern where winds that blow from east to west become stronger than normal, pushing warmer water towards Asia but upwelling colder water on the coast of the western United States. The colder waters in the Pacific end up affecting the atmosphere, pushing the jet stream further north.

Typically, we see a wetter and colder pattern across the Pacific Northwest with warmer and drier weather across the southern half of the United States. In the plains, we tend to stay warm and dry from dry chinook winds off the mountains and dry, gusty cold fronts out of the north.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Remnants of Hurricane Kay move into Colorado on Tuesday

COLORADO, USA — Showers and storms from Hurricane Kay's remnants will move into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing a limited threat for some flash flooding. Once-powerful Hurricane Kay is now just a remnant low slowly meandering over the southwestern U.S., but it'll move north and east, bringing with it a threat for widespread showers and storms this week.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Smoke & haze in Colorado Springs may linger a little longer

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The smoke and haze we’ve been seeing across southern Colorado in the past week or so may linger for a little longer. We’ll see it across the area through Tuesday before it dissipates a bit on Wednesday, thanks to some rain and a shift in the upper-level winds. The smoke we’ve been […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
KKTV

Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has started to see the leaves change colors this month, with many areas in northern Colorado hitting peak colors this upcoming week. September into October is the average time that the high elevations in the state begin to see these changes. When can I...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Western United States#Reservoirs#Pacific
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado

It's old-school meets current-ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend or family could have riding easily along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like a blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise, and seeing beautiful Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado

When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Denver Gazette

LETTERS: Denver is losing; air pollution

Denver is losing — thanks to the state legislature and organizations such as Christie Donner’s Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition — a gentle, thoughtful police chief. How can one possibly much less effectively uphold the laws of Colorado when our legislators trivialize crimes such as they have? That, and the police department being sued for attempting to stop insurrections such as the one following George Floyd’s death?
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado

Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Coldest night since early June expected as clouds clear out in Denver

After several days with record highs close to 100 degrees this week in Denver we got a much needed break from Mother Nature to start the weekend. A cold front stuck against the mountains kept eastern Colorado in the 40s and 50s Saturday with occasional light rain, drizzle and mist.As the sky starts to clear after midnight we'll see temperatures drop to some of the coldest readings since early June. The last time Denver had an official low in the 30s was on June 1 when we dropped to 39 degrees. We could drop to 39 at the airport again...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy