CNY runners to join in national memorial run for Eliza Fletcher

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Friday morning at 4am runners and walkers all across the country will come together to finish a run 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher never had the chance to after she was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning jog last week in Memphis, Tennessee.

The movement, which started on social media has gained traction here in Central New York, local running store, Fleet Feet Syracuse posted about the memorial run on their Facebook page.

“Some of our local runners actually brought it to our attention and just felt that it was a great way for the local community and really nationally to show their solidarity to what happened and help finish Eliza’s run,” Rachel Murphy, the Marketing Director of Fleet Feet Syracuse said.

People are encouraged to participate whenever and wherever they feel safe throughout the weekend using this opportunity to shift the narrative away from victim blaming and toward education and empowerment.

“It’s something that is an activity that is meant to bring joy and celebration and we want to make sure that people know that is still able to happen but still, unfortunately, these tragic events do happen and you know should be aware of but also remember we can continue to move forward as runners and walkers.” Rachel Murphy, Marketing Director Fleet Feet Syracuse

And Fleet Feet Syracuse isn’t naive to the dangers that do unfortunately exist in our world, reminding runners and walkers to think safety first by wearing reflective gear and telling someone when and where you’re exercising.

Encouraging everyone to keep moving for themselves and for Eliza.

