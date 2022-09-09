ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

CNY runners to join in national memorial run for Eliza Fletcher

By Madison Moore
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFkQT_0hntmRgb00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Friday morning at 4am runners and walkers all across the country will come together to finish a run 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher never had the chance to after she was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning jog last week in Memphis, Tennessee.

Eliza Fletcher’s body found; Abston charged with murder

The movement, which started on social media has gained traction here in Central New York, local running store, Fleet Feet Syracuse posted about the memorial run on their Facebook page.

“Some of our local runners actually brought it to our attention and just felt that it was a great way for the local community and really nationally to show their solidarity to what happened and help finish Eliza’s run,” Rachel Murphy, the Marketing Director of Fleet Feet Syracuse said.

People are encouraged to participate whenever and wherever they feel safe throughout the weekend using this opportunity to shift the narrative away from victim blaming and toward education and empowerment.

“It’s something that is an activity that is meant to bring joy and celebration and we want to make sure that people know that is still able to happen but still, unfortunately, these tragic events do happen and you know should be aware of but also remember we can continue to move forward as runners and walkers.”

Rachel Murphy, Marketing Director Fleet Feet Syracuse

And Fleet Feet Syracuse isn’t naive to the dangers that do unfortunately exist in our world, reminding runners and walkers to think safety first by wearing reflective gear and telling someone when and where you’re exercising.

Encouraging everyone to keep moving for themselves and for Eliza.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

No pay. Little thanks. Lots of work and grief. Unsung group could remake Syracuse government

Update: The Syracuse Common Council approved new redistricting maps on Monday by a 5-4 vote. Syracuse, N.Y. — Molly Lizzio spent Valentine’s Day in a Zoom meeting, while dinner waited one room over. Jon Hamblin shelved his part-time job delivering holiday mail. Graham Leuschke interrupted his vacation to attend a meeting in a hammock from the Adirondacks and missed some of his son’s soccer games.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Concussions don’t just happen in the NFL

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When you think of sports prone to concussions football may come to mind, but Syracuse University Football Team Physician, Dr. James Tucker said it’s not just on the gridiron. “We have 17 different sports, we have 700 student-athletes and I think we’ve had concussions in every single sport,” Dr. James Tucker, SU […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Boonville Native Experiences Bucket List Dream to Compete on Jeopardy

You may want to tune into Jeopardy. A Central New York native is competing on the show. Question: A Central New York school a contestant graduated from. Kathy Wilcox, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School, will be competing on Jeopardy. "A bucket list experience for sure," said Kathy, who now lives in Chicago. "It brought back memories of Oneida County Fair spelling bees."
BOONVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Syracuse.com

Rents in Syracuse have spiked harder than New York City since 2020

Syracuse, N.Y. — Typical rents in the Syracuse metro area have grown faster than those in New York City in the last two years, according to new data from Zillow. Rents in the Syracuse metro area, which includes Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, rose to $1,442 a month in July, the most recent month for which Zillow had data. That’s an increase of over 26% since July 2020.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Happy Anniversary, NewsChannel 9!!

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — September 9. Nine-nine-62. Phil Markert introduced Central New York’s third TV station. It was called Colorful Channel 9, WNYS, broadcasting from the basement of Shoppingtown DeWitt. He also tried to introduce Mike Price. There were two curtains and they overlapped. And Phil Markert introduced me and he said ‘and our […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cny#Violent Crime
Syracuse.com

West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
CLAY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Gas prices fall below the $4 mark

(WSYR-TV)- Gas has finally fallen below the $4 mark for many, helping to alleviate some financial strain on drivers across the nation. The national average for gasoline is $3.72, down $0.07 from September 5. New York’s average is now $3.89, down $0.12 since September 5. On September 5, 2021, the New York State average was […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local events planned to commemorate 9/11

(WSYR-TV) — Sunday marks 21 years since tragedy struck the nation during the 9/11 terror attacks. Central New York will pause to remember a day Americans vowed to never forget. The City of Cortland will hold its annual memorial ceremony at Courthouse Park from 8:30 to 9:30 Sunday morning. Homer will hold a ceremony at […]
DEWITT, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy