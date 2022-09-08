Remnants of Hurricane Kay to bring rain to Phoenix; flood watch in Tucson

As Hurricane Kay makes its way up the Baja California peninsula, the National Weather Service has forecast rain for Phoenix and has issued a flood watch in Pima County west of Tucson.

Kay will move north in the next 24 hours and will curl westward, but is not expected to make landfall in the U.S., Phoenix NWS meteorologist Sean Benedict said on Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix and Tucson could see showers and thunderstorms as early as Friday afternoon, according to Benedict. A small portion of Pima County, 100 miles west of Tucson, will be under a flood watch from Friday morning through Saturday evening, according to Tucson NWS meteorologist Glenn Lader.

"This is a very large storm," Benedict said, adding the heavier rain will start to move through on Friday morning and continue through Saturday morning in southern Arizona. "We'll probably see some isolated showers, maybe some thunderstorms, as well, in south-central portions of Arizona, and those could produce some heavy rains at times."

Arizona east of the Colorado River will likely see less than an inch of rain and there may be many areas that get no rain, Benedict explained.

"But with heavy banding of showers and storms, you could see that rainfall amount go up pretty significantly. There's even low chances of 2 inches or more" in higher terrain areas, Benedict said.

Northern Arizona on Thursday experienced some storm activity, Benedict pointed out, adding southern parts of the state saw some cloud coverage.

On Monday and prior to Kay's presence, NWS Phoenix had already forecast a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday in the Valley.

Tucson NWS meteorologist Aaron Hardin said moisture in Arizona as a result of tropical storm activity in the Pacific Ocean is typically seen during September.

Sept. 30 marks the end of monsoon season and Phoenix NWS meteorologist Austin Jamison earlier this week said temperatures by then will drop to average highs of 96 degrees.

