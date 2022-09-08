ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Remnants of Hurricane Kay to bring rain to Phoenix; flood watch in Tucson

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAVXq_0hntmAvU00

As Hurricane Kay makes its way up the Baja California peninsula, the National Weather Service has forecast rain for Phoenix and has issued a flood watch in Pima County west of Tucson.

Kay will move north in the next 24 hours and will curl westward, but is not expected to make landfall in the U.S., Phoenix NWS meteorologist Sean Benedict said on Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix and Tucson could see showers and thunderstorms as early as Friday afternoon, according to Benedict. A small portion of Pima County, 100 miles west of Tucson, will be under a flood watch from Friday morning through Saturday evening, according to Tucson NWS meteorologist Glenn Lader.

"This is a very large storm," Benedict said, adding the heavier rain will start to move through on Friday morning and continue through Saturday morning in southern Arizona. "We'll probably see some isolated showers, maybe some thunderstorms, as well, in south-central portions of Arizona, and those could produce some heavy rains at times."

Arizona east of the Colorado River will likely see less than an inch of rain and there may be many areas that get no rain, Benedict explained.

"But with heavy banding of showers and storms, you could see that rainfall amount go up pretty significantly. There's even low chances of 2 inches or more" in higher terrain areas, Benedict said.

Northern Arizona on Thursday experienced some storm activity, Benedict pointed out, adding southern parts of the state saw some cloud coverage.

On Monday and prior to Kay's presence, NWS Phoenix had already forecast a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday in the Valley.

Tucson NWS meteorologist Aaron Hardin said moisture in Arizona as a result of tropical storm activity in the Pacific Ocean is typically seen during September.

Sept. 30 marks the end of monsoon season and Phoenix NWS meteorologist Austin Jamison earlier this week said temperatures by then will drop to average highs of 96 degrees.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 13

Blue2021
4d ago

Bring on the rain, please... quick everyone go wash your cars!

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fronteras Desk

Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
ARIZONA STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Eastern Arizona – August 2022 – San Pedro River Valley

The road from the small town of San Manuel to Benson runs for 60 miles through the San Pedro River Valley. Of those 60 miles, at least half are unpaved, and at many points, very rough. It is however a great drive, with impressive scenery along the way. The monsoon...
BENSON, AZ
12news.com

Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Pima County, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
12news.com

Live weather updates: Flash flood warning for parts of Coconino County

PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storms might continue to pop up around the Valley, which could give us gusty outflow winds, blowing dust, lightning, small hail and heavy rainfall that leads to flash flooding.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tornado Warning expires for Pima and Pinal counties

MARANA, AZ — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties. The National Weather Service Tucson issued the warning at about 3:50 p.m. for the area about 20 miles west of Picacho Peak. The warning expired at about 4:30 p.m. There has been no...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Baja California Peninsula#Phoenix Nws
AZFamily

More storms on the way to Phoenix

Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Valley food banks getting some additional help

With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona’s latest storm hits parts of the Valley as monsoon season continues

PHOENIX — Rainfall reached parts of the Valley Friday afternoon, with chances for more storms increasing throughout the evening. The storm, originating from Hurricane Kay off of Mexico’s coast, was moving from west to east, making landfall in Goodyear with over half an inch of rain recorded by 5:50 p.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-11-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:50 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries. GCNP says Vanderlugt...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More storms possible in the coming days

PHOENIX — We'll stay mostly sunny and dry today in the Valley with slightly warmer temperatures as highs near 100 degrees. Moisture from Tropical Storm Kay continues to push north into Arizona. Thunderstorms will pick back up this afternoon across the high country and southeastern Arizona. The Valley could...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Isolated thunderstorms flood streets in Glendale

SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Isolated thunderstorms have hit parts of the Phoenix area and has caused flooding in Glendale. Rain was seen on ADOT cameras in north Phoenix near Loop 101 and Seventh Avenue and then in central Phoenix at I-17 and Seventh Street. Our Arizona’s Family crew spotted flooded streets near 59th Avenue and Loop 101 in Glendale. Parts of Chandler and Gilbert have also gotten rain.
GLENDALE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Critically Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Silverbell Road [Tucson, AZ]

TUCSON, AZ (September 12, 2022) – Sunday night, one victim sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle accident on Silverbell Road. Police responded to the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Sweetwater Drive after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident...
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy