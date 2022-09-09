That was not the national anthem you idiots. It’s a country dividing black national anthem that’s what they call it so how is it OUR National Anthem.
Everyone in the stadium should’ve turned their backs & started singing the National Anthem. Everyone at home should’ve turned the channel. Shame on all of us for allowing this BS to continue. If they insist on having this sung then do it after the country’s anthem.
we no longer have a united country but a divided country strictly along racial lines... the NFL should be ashamed of itself and you NFL fans don't say nothing.. if you'd stop spending your money and going to watch these games because of something like this it would change overnight...money talks and BS walks..
Related
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Alabama-Texas Game
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Al Michaels is not calling Sunday's Buccaneers-Cowboys 'SNF' opener on NBC
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
IN THIS ARTICLE
49ers Fan Left in Coma After Fight at SoFi Stadium Reportedly Suing Rams
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living Apart After ‘Epic Fight’ About His Football Career
A deflated Aaron Rodgers told Justin Jefferson he's the 'best player in the game' during postgame chat
Sterling Mahomes Looks Absolutely Adorable in All Pink as She Celebrates Mini Milestone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Here’s Why You Couldn’t Watch Most of Ozzy Osbourne’s Rams-Bills Halftime Set
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Better Than Ever in ‘Sunday Night Football’ Intro for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Bears hit with rare unsportsmanlike penalty for using towel to dry field
ESPN’s Todd Blackledge caught on hot mic being critical of Pitt
Cris Collinsworth’s Voice Has ‘Sunday Night Football’ Viewers Concerned
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 27