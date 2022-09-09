ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Richard Fowler: Inflation, Dobbs decision aren't the only issues on the American voters' plate

Fox News contributor Richard Fowler argued singular issues aren't the only things voters care about come the midterm elections on "Special Report." RICHARD FOWLER: If you talk to the Abrams campaign, if you talk to Stacey Abrams herself, she says she is not looking at the polling. She is trying to rebuild her own electorate. Her electorate is the Biden coalition plus or minus a couple of other folks. She says she is talking to African-American men and her quote is this if African-American men vote for her, she wins. If she can expand the capacity of African-American men which she believes is the emerging electorate, she wins that race.
Fox News

Gov. Greg Abbott on increased border crossings: 'This is Biden's fault pure and simple'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responds Monday to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calling him un-Christian-like after he bussed migrants to her city on "Jesse Watters Primetime." GOV. GREG ABBOTT: Jesse, it was the most astonishing thing I have ever seen. She is the epitome of being a hypocrite. Being a hypocrite for doing exactly what she was criticizing me for but also not even acknowledging what President Biden has done. President Biden has been flying migrants these migrants, around the country, something in darkness of night, and she's never said a word about what he's done. And you pointed out Kamala Harris, who hasn’t done anything to secure the border. The fact of the matter is this is an American problem, and Americans across the country are going to have to come to grips with the reality we have a broken border.
Fox News

Montana attorney general leads other states in letter against Biden's Title IX rule change

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released a formal letter against President Biden’s attempts to change Title IX protections on Monday. In March 2021, Biden signed an executive order that outlined plans to review Title IX regulations which previously prohibited sex-based discrimination in any school or education program. By June 2022, on the 50th anniversary of Title IX’s original establishment, the Biden administration proposed new regulations that will "strengthen protections for LGBTQI+ students who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity."
Fox News

Mike Huckabee: GOP needs to stop being afraid of issues like abortion

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee outlined the strategy he believes Republicans should adopt as November's midterms approach on "Hannity." MIKE HUCKABEE: When Joe Biden says that the MAGA Republicans are a threat, we need to just say now let's make sure we all understand MAGA means "Make America Great Again." So if that's something that is a threat to the country, well, write me up for it because I'm all in for making America great. Apparently Joe Biden is not interested in making America great again. And I would just say he's doing a heck of a job not making America great. He's making it awful.
Fox News

Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal

An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is vying to...
Fox News

Ted Cruz: Dems have no plan for inflation other than to make it worse

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz laid out what issues Republicans are focusing on ahead of the November midterms on "Hannity." SEN. TED CRUZ: If you look at the issues that are racking the country and hurting Americans across the country. You have number one inflation. The Democrats have no plan for inflation other than to make it worse. To spend trillions more and drive inflation up even more. Gas prices. They have no plan to reduce gas prices other than to make it worse by hammering American oil and gas production. Crime, they have no plan to reduce crime other than to make it worse by continuing to supporting radical leftists DA's and leftists who try to undermine, defund or abolish the police. And, illegal immigration they have no plan to stop. Their plan is more illegal immigration, more chaos at the border.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Nevada Democrats condemn violence by both parties after Las Vegas Dem charged in reporter's murder

FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic Party of Nevada is condemning violence on all sides after an elected Las Vegas Democratic official was charged with murdering a local reporter. The party said it would always condemn any criminal behavior or violence, but refrained from specifically disavowing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles. On Monday, prosecutors formally charged Telles with murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who had written a series of articles critical of Telles, earlier this month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Fox News

