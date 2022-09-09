Read full article on original website
Michigan Supreme Court chief justice, Bridget McCormack, leaving bench this year
Bridget McCormack, the chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, said Monday she will quit by the end of the year. McCormack, who was nominated by the Democratic Party, was reelected to an eight-year term in 2020. She's been on the court since 2013. "After a decade, the time has...
High court rejects PA governor's request to fast-track lawsuit to fight Republican legislation
Pennsylvania's highest court on Monday rejected a request from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that it immediately take up his challenge to Republican legislation that has bundled a constitutional amendment regarding abortion with four unrelated proposed changes. In turning down Wolf's request, the justices said he was free to file a...
John Fetterman spoke to thousands at abortion rally on 9/11, but still hasn't agreed to debate schedule
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman spoke to a crowd of over 3,000 Pennsylvanians at an abortion rally, even as the Senate candidate still hasn't finalized a debate schedule against Republican Mehmet Oz due to "auditory processing" issues. Planned Parenthood held a "Women for Fetterman" rally in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Sunday for...
Minnesota Democrat wants all newly elected members to do law enforcement ride-alongs
A House Democrat from Minnesota, where support for the "defund the police" movement surged after the 2020 death of George Floyd, is asking House members to participate in a police ride-along so they can better understand the dangers law enforcement officers face every day. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., introduced a...
Illinois mayor drops hammer on new state law eliminating cash bail: 'massive threat'
An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm on "how dangerous" a state law that eliminates cash bail will be, arguing communities will be left more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose "their constitutional rights." "We must not allow this law to stand as passed," Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said...
Richard Fowler: Inflation, Dobbs decision aren't the only issues on the American voters' plate
Fox News contributor Richard Fowler argued singular issues aren't the only things voters care about come the midterm elections on "Special Report." RICHARD FOWLER: If you talk to the Abrams campaign, if you talk to Stacey Abrams herself, she says she is not looking at the polling. She is trying to rebuild her own electorate. Her electorate is the Biden coalition plus or minus a couple of other folks. She says she is talking to African-American men and her quote is this if African-American men vote for her, she wins. If she can expand the capacity of African-American men which she believes is the emerging electorate, she wins that race.
Schumer-aligned PAC slammed as Democrats throw money into another GOP primary race
A Democratic political action committee linked to Senate Democrats is the latest from that side of the aisle to inject itself in a Republican primary to boost what the left sees as the more Trumpian primary candidate. In New Hampshire, Senate Majority PAC reportedly invested more than $3 million in...
Arizona's Blake Masters says voters question why Washington Republicans are not investing more in his race
AVENTURA, FLA. – GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Arizona voters are wondering why national Republicans are not investing more money into his race, even as polls show the contest narrowing. Masters said during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that while...
MAGA faceoff in a high-profile GOP primary in key battleground district divides Republicans
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. – Matt Mowers touts he’s "the only one" in a crowded field of Republican candidates who can defeat two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in November’s midterm elections in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, which has long been a highly contested swing House district. As...
Former Planned Parenthood president warns against California's medical misinformation bill
Former Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen gave a dire warning in a Monday op-ed that California’s bill, regardless of its intention, can actually hurt the medical system rather than reform it. "One of the many lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic is that misinformation can be deadly," Wen recalled. She...
Gov. Greg Abbott on increased border crossings: 'This is Biden's fault pure and simple'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responds Monday to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calling him un-Christian-like after he bussed migrants to her city on "Jesse Watters Primetime." GOV. GREG ABBOTT: Jesse, it was the most astonishing thing I have ever seen. She is the epitome of being a hypocrite. Being a hypocrite for doing exactly what she was criticizing me for but also not even acknowledging what President Biden has done. President Biden has been flying migrants these migrants, around the country, something in darkness of night, and she's never said a word about what he's done. And you pointed out Kamala Harris, who hasn’t done anything to secure the border. The fact of the matter is this is an American problem, and Americans across the country are going to have to come to grips with the reality we have a broken border.
Montana attorney general leads other states in letter against Biden's Title IX rule change
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released a formal letter against President Biden’s attempts to change Title IX protections on Monday. In March 2021, Biden signed an executive order that outlined plans to review Title IX regulations which previously prohibited sex-based discrimination in any school or education program. By June 2022, on the 50th anniversary of Title IX’s original establishment, the Biden administration proposed new regulations that will "strengthen protections for LGBTQI+ students who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity."
Mike Huckabee: GOP needs to stop being afraid of issues like abortion
Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee outlined the strategy he believes Republicans should adopt as November's midterms approach on "Hannity." MIKE HUCKABEE: When Joe Biden says that the MAGA Republicans are a threat, we need to just say now let's make sure we all understand MAGA means "Make America Great Again." So if that's something that is a threat to the country, well, write me up for it because I'm all in for making America great. Apparently Joe Biden is not interested in making America great again. And I would just say he's doing a heck of a job not making America great. He's making it awful.
Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal
An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is vying to...
WV lawmakers to discuss putting millions of dollars into road maintenance, new industrial plant program
West Virginia lawmakers were scheduled to convene at the state Capitol outside of their regular session Monday to discuss putting millions of dollars into road maintenance and creating a new industrial plant program within the state economic development office. The new special session is set to begin more than a...
Ilhan Omar marches with striking nurses protesting low pay, understaffing
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Monday joined thousands of nurses in Minnesota who launched a three-day strike to protest low pay and under staffing. "I’ll be out standing in solidarity with our nurses at Abbot, Children’s, and Fairview today!" Omar tweeted earlier Monday. "Come join us and show your support for (Minnesota Nurses Association)!"
Illinois mayor reacts to governor's 'ill-advised' comment inferring 'xenophobia' amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker's office is calling him "xenophobic" for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday and sixty-four of...
Illinois mayor fires back at Lightfoot, Pritzker after migrants were secretly bussed to his town
A suburban Illinois mayor called out Gov. J.B, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after more than 60 migrants were bussed to his town and checked into a hotel without his knowledge. Lightfoot previously criticized the bussing of migrants around the country from Texas. On Monday, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary...
Ted Cruz: Dems have no plan for inflation other than to make it worse
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz laid out what issues Republicans are focusing on ahead of the November midterms on "Hannity." SEN. TED CRUZ: If you look at the issues that are racking the country and hurting Americans across the country. You have number one inflation. The Democrats have no plan for inflation other than to make it worse. To spend trillions more and drive inflation up even more. Gas prices. They have no plan to reduce gas prices other than to make it worse by hammering American oil and gas production. Crime, they have no plan to reduce crime other than to make it worse by continuing to supporting radical leftists DA's and leftists who try to undermine, defund or abolish the police. And, illegal immigration they have no plan to stop. Their plan is more illegal immigration, more chaos at the border.
Nevada Democrats condemn violence by both parties after Las Vegas Dem charged in reporter's murder
FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic Party of Nevada is condemning violence on all sides after an elected Las Vegas Democratic official was charged with murdering a local reporter. The party said it would always condemn any criminal behavior or violence, but refrained from specifically disavowing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles. On Monday, prosecutors formally charged Telles with murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who had written a series of articles critical of Telles, earlier this month.
