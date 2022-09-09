Read full article on original website
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Queen Elizabeth II Dies and Multiple Rainbows Immediately Appear in Britain
Britain's monarch died at 96 on September 8, it was announced at 1:30 p.m. ET. Not long after, multiple rainbows appeared, including at Windsor Castle.
Inside Britain's Protocol Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Her Funeral and Plans for Next 10 Days
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. On the heels of the stunning news that has reverberated around the world, an explicitly detailed series of protocols -- including the Prince of Wales' ascension to the throne -- will begin to roll out. According to multiple...
Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone. The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has...
See the rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
As crowds gathered to await the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death, a rainbow was spotted at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America
She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister.While waiting for Ms Truss to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits, which would turn out to be the last.In true British style, there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Queen Elizabeth Funeral Plans Revealed
Funeral details for Queen Elizabeth II have been released by The Royal Family, confirming what many already knew. It also sets a timeline for the queen's final burial. According to a royal release, Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. local time. That's 6 a.m. ET for those Americans looking to tune in for the somber event. Before the funeral, Queen Elizabeth will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days as the public file through to pay their respects.
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death at age 96 on Sept. 8, the royal family has a special plan in place that dates back to the 1960s. Titled Operation London Bridge, the plan reportedly lists what will happen in the United Kingdom following the monarch's death. Now that...
Queen Elizabeth II: Fans plan corgi parade at Buckingham Palace as tribute
Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth II's passion for her dogs was just one of her many loves in life. Elizabeth's fondness of corgis was so well known that, after her passing, fans are organizing a royal corgi parade at Buckingham Palace in her honor. The queen owned more than 30...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
7 ways London has changed since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned
Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2 1953, at Westminster Abbey, in a joyful outpouring of pageantry, fireworks, street parties and all-round partying. This epic knees-up cost £1.57 million at the time (a huge £48.73 million in today’s money), and was held one year after her father George VI’s death, both to allow for a period of mourning, and to give time for the elaborate preparations. But behind the triumphant flag-waving, London was still a city scarred by WWII, littered with bombsites, and faced with the mammoth task of rebuilding after the Blitz. We’ve come a long, long way since then: here are some of the biggest ways London’s changed since 1953.
London Bridge security guard sings stunning opera tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
A security guard at London Bridge station stunned commuters with an impromptu opera performance in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.Anna Lapwood, an organist and director of music at Cambridge University, “spontaneously” stopped off at the station to play a bit of music in memory of the monarch.She was then joined by Marcella, a security guard and trained opera singer, for a stunning, impromptu rendition of Lascia ch’io pianga.The video Lapwood posted of the incredible moment has since been viewed over 3.6 million times in less than 24 hours.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles joins royal coffin procession in Edinburgh – liveWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Obituary: An extraordinary life of service
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
‘Operation London Bridge’: How The UK Will Farewell HM Queen Elizabeth II With Lying-In-State And Funeral
Viewers of The Crown will know that ‘Operation London Bridge’ – the term used to describe the complicated plan for what happens after the death of the British monarch – has already swung into effect. After the Queen died yesterday at her Scottish castle Balmoral, her eldest son immediately became King Charles III. He will address the nation today, before returning to London with his wife, Camilla – now Queen Consort. The Queen’s coffin will be brought to London and placed in Westminster Hall, where thousands of her subjects will be able to file past and pay their respects. After the Queen Mother...
Operation London Bridge: For ten days, how life in our bereft nation will slow down to honour the Queen before state funeral
‘London Bridge is down’ – Buckingham Palace’s behind-the-scenes code for Queen Elizabeth II’s death – triggers a period of mourning in which normal life in the UK will dramatically slow for the next ten days. The bereft nation is in shock at the loss of...
Thousands line the roads in the U.K. to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside from her summer home at Balmoral castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
