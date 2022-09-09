ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America

She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister.While waiting for Ms Truss to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits, which would turn out to be the last.In true British style, there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Funeral Plans Revealed

Funeral details for Queen Elizabeth II have been released by The Royal Family, confirming what many already knew. It also sets a timeline for the queen's final burial. According to a royal release, Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. local time. That's 6 a.m. ET for those Americans looking to tune in for the somber event. Before the funeral, Queen Elizabeth will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days as the public file through to pay their respects.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Buckingham Palace#Uk#Fox6 News#Americans
Time Out Global

7 ways London has changed since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2 1953, at Westminster Abbey, in a joyful outpouring of pageantry, fireworks, street parties and all-round partying. This epic knees-up cost £1.57 million at the time (a huge £48.73 million in today’s money), and was held one year after her father George VI’s death, both to allow for a period of mourning, and to give time for the elaborate preparations. But behind the triumphant flag-waving, London was still a city scarred by WWII, littered with bombsites, and faced with the mammoth task of rebuilding after the Blitz. We’ve come a long, long way since then: here are some of the biggest ways London’s changed since 1953.
POLITICS
The Independent

London Bridge security guard sings stunning opera tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

A security guard at London Bridge station stunned commuters with an impromptu opera performance in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.Anna Lapwood, an organist and director of music at Cambridge University, “spontaneously” stopped off at the station to play a bit of music in memory of the monarch.She was then joined by Marcella, a security guard and trained opera singer, for a stunning, impromptu rendition of Lascia ch’io pianga.The video Lapwood posted of the incredible moment has since been viewed over 3.6 million times in less than 24 hours.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles joins royal coffin procession in Edinburgh – liveWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Obituary: An extraordinary life of service
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Operation London Bridge’: How The UK Will Farewell HM Queen Elizabeth II With Lying-In-State And Funeral

Viewers of The Crown will know that ‘Operation London Bridge’ – the term used to describe the complicated plan for what happens after the death of the British monarch – has already swung into effect.  After the Queen died yesterday at her Scottish castle Balmoral, her eldest son immediately became King Charles III. He will address the nation today, before returning to London with his wife, Camilla – now Queen Consort.  The Queen’s coffin will be brought to London and placed in Westminster Hall, where thousands of her subjects will be able to file past and pay their respects.  After the Queen Mother...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy