Rockland, MA

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Goals galore as Rockland boys soccer defeats Cardinal Spellman

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

The offenses were flying on Thursday as the Rockland High boys soccer team defeated Cardinal Spellman, 8-3.

Rockland's João Faria led the way with a five-goal day while Nate Monteiro tallied two goals in the loss.

Mikey MacDougall, Ryan Sullivan and Anthony DeFilippo also tallied goals for the Bulldogs (2-0).

Dan Loura, assisted by Caleb Green, scored the other Spellman goal.

In other high school action on Thursday:

BOYS SOCCER

Randolph 2, Middleboro 1: The Blue Devils improved to 2-0 with the win.

Hull 2, Mashpee 2: The Pirates played to a South Shore League tie.

Abington 3, East Bridgewater 2: Trevor Grafton scored twice, and Liam Murtagh added a goal for the Green Wave.

Weymouth 2, Milton 1: Justin Gomes scored in the loss for Milton.

Needham 4, Braintree 1: The Wamps (1-1) lost at home.

Brockton 3, BC High 0: The Boxers rolled in the non-league win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Blue Hills 5, Holbrook 3: Kathleen Murphy, a sophomore, scored three goals, including the winner, as the Warriors won the season opener. Emily Lehane had a goal and an assist in the win, while Rose Ferguson tallied the other goal. Alexis D'Arcy had two assists.

Archbishop Williams 7, Rockland 2: Ciara Delaney and Maeve White scored to put the Bishops up 2-0, and Archies never looked back.

Pembroke 1, Nauset 1: The Titans played to a tie in the non-league game.

Cohasset 6, Carver 0: Georgia Barrett tallied three goals in the win. Ava Carcio scored her first varsity goal while Tess Barrett and Cat Herman added one goal apiece. Tessa Curatola recorded the shutout.

Weymouth 3, Milton 0: The Wildcats earned the Bay State Conference win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 8, Dennis-Yarmouth 1: Freshman Willow Forbes-Smith scored her first two varsity goals for the Trojans.

Pembroke 1, Nauset 1: Emma Cranston scored a goal off a feed from Ally Johnson.

Middleboro 5, New Bedford 0: Elleana Bush had a first-half hat trick, and Jessica Perry scored twice to lead the Sachems (1-1). Freshman goalkeeper Mary Cox, a pregame injury sub for starter Hannah Larson, made 8 saves.

Hull 7, Mashpee 1: Elly Thomas scored a hat trick and Fallon Ryan assisted on five goals for the Pirates (2-0). Veronica Fleming (goal, two assists) and Sarah Duran (two goals) also played well.

FIELD HOCKEY

Duxbury 4, Pembroke 1: Avery Bridgett, Mia Casale, Georgie Lick and Caitlin Hussey scored for the Dragons. Charlotte Hanson made 16 saves.

Hanover 3, Plymouth South 0: The Hawks won the Patriot League game.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pembroke 3, West Bridgewater 0: The Titans improve to 1-1.

Notre Dame Academy 3, Fontbonne Academy 0: Olivia Flaherty (10 aces, seven kills) and Grace Burgoyne (5 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks) led the way for the Cougars.

Canton 3, North Attleboro 0: Jess Wright had 11 kills, eight digs and two aces to leads the Bulldogs to the season-opening win. Sally Hoban tallied eight kills in her first varsity start. Zoe Scibelli had 14 digs.

Norwell 3, Marshfield 1: The Clippers (2-0) won the non-league game behind strong games from Izzy Woodman (seven kills, four aces) and Maddison Davis (18 assists, three aces).

Abington 3, East Bridgewater 1: The Green Wave earned the win (25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23) as Hannah Tirrell led the way with six kills.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Plymouth South 15, Hingham 41: The Panthers won the Patriot League match.

East Bridgewater 21, Middleboro 46: Nicolas Uzzo and Matthew Sebastyn led the way for the Vikings (1-0) with a 1-2 finish. Colin DeChambeau placed third in the win. Atley Phinney was Middleboro's highest finisher in fourth.

Whitman-Hanson 27, Quincy/North Quincy 32: The Panthers won the Patriot League match as Logan Bourgelas (3rd in 12:18 over 2.1 miles) was the top finisher for W-H. David Schmidt and Kyle Clements finished 1-2 in the loss for Q/NQ.

Norwell 15, Cohasset 50: The Clippers won the South Shore League match.

Silver Lake 19, Scituate 39: Spencer Cook won the 2.5-mile race for the Lakers in their season-opening road victory. Other finishers for Silver Lake: Alex Risio 3rd, Gavin McCarthy 4th, Franklin Cuozzo 5th, Jack Maloney 6th.

Nauset 20, Canton 37: In the road loss for Canton, Luke Darling was second overall in 20:48.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

East Bridgewater 19, Middleboro 36: Hana Marshall and Liv Austin ran well in the defeat.

North Quincy/Quincy 28, Whitman-Hanson 29: Q/NQ won the Patriot League match as Salma Boukhtam finished first. W-H's McKenna McCarthy was second in 13:59 over 2.1 miles, and teammate Sky Bucci-Anderson placed 3rd in 14:01.

Norwell 22, Cohasset 33: The Clippers won the South Shore League match.

Scituate 16, Silver Lake 43: The Sailors won at home. Erin Flaherty finished 5th for the Lakers.

Nauset 21, Canton 34: Tahlia Weaver finished third in a personal-best 25:57 for Canton in the road loss.

BOYS GOLF

Scituate 260, Silver Lake 300: Zach Fernandes carded a 39 to lead the way for the Sailors (2-1).

Hingham 204, North Quincy 235: Connor Cummings was the low scorer, shooting a 31 for the Harbormen. Drew Golden (33) and Charlie Matthews (33) also played well. John Toland and Tom Walsh both shot a 37 for the Raiders.

Archbishop Williams def. Cardinal Spellman: Andrew Marcotte carded a 2-under par 34 for the Bishops (3-0) at Granite Links.

Hanover 259, Whitman-Hanson 273: Liam Monahan was the match medalist, shooting 38 for the Hawks in the win. Teammate Ben Cataldo shot 42. Junior Blake Belcher (42) and Cooper Britton (43) were the low scorers for W-H (0-1).

Plymouth North 258, Quincy 285: Plymouth North's Spencer Katz was the medalist with a 38.

Foxboro 179, Canton 176: Huck McCready (39) was the medalist in the loss.

Plymouth South 270, Pembroke 279: Senior Colby Chase shot a 43 in the loss for the Titans (43).

Bridgewater-Raynham 127, Durfee 96: Justin Peters led the way for the Trojans with a 38. Richie Thayer carded a 40.

BOSTON, MA
