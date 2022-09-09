Read full article on original website
“Simple As That” campaign designed to prevent littering
OLYMPIA, WASH – The “Simple As That” campaign is designed to help prevent litter by changing the behaviors that cause it. It’s part of a partnership between Washington’s departments of ecology and transportation, the Washington State Patrol and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The Department of Ecology says that more than 18 million pounds of litter accumulate annually on Washington’s...
Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex
When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
Tacoma Daily Index
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
KOMO News
Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance
TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
fox40jackson.com
‘Jihad against Americans’ suspect in string of Seattle-area, New Jersey murders sentenced to another 93 years
A man accused of going on a killing spree as part of a “jihad against Americans” was sentenced on Friday to nearly a century behind bars in connection to three murders in Washington state in 2014. Ali Muhammad Brown, 37, had already been serving life in prison without...
Faculty, students sue SPU over LGBTQ hiring ban
SEATTLE — Editor’s note: The video above about Seattle Pacific University filing a lawsuit after Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson opened an investigation into whether a university policy constitutes illegal discrimination was originally published in July 2022. Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious...
OFFICAL RULES: KING 5 Evening's 30th annual Best of Western Washington
OFFICAL RULES: KING 5 Evening's 30th annual Best of Western Washington. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions...
Brilliant sunsets a silver lining to smoky skies
SEATTLE — Western Washington can have some spectacular sunsets in the summer, but Sunday’s was especially a stunner. Part of the reason behind the vibrant red display was all the wildfire smoke that plagued western Washington over the weekend. When the sun set on Sunday, regular water clouds...
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seaplanes are a Seattle icon. Their pilots are mystified by tragic crash
Last Sunday's fatal crash of a seaplane off Whidbey Island stunned and mystified the region's aviation community, for whom sturdy de Havilland floatplanes have been a routine yet thrilling part of life here. Seaplanes have been part of Seattle's fabric since Boeing's first plane took off from Lake Union in...
KUOW
Where to send your kids if Seattle teachers strike on Monday
You may not have to keep your kids home if the teachers strike continues this week. Here are some options. Boys & Girls Club (select sites) Eligible: Families already signed up with B&G. New families may go to the Rotary Club at 201 19th Ave, 206-436-1880. Where: Wallingford, Rainier Vista,...
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Officials Mistakenly Kill Wolf Pup
Washington wildlife officials mistakenly killed a wolf pup Thursday believing the animal was an adult member of the Smackout pack. "It was unintentional to remove a wolf pup rather than an adult," said Julia Smith, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf coordinator. "Biologists who saw the wolf evaluated it and based on their professional opinion thought it was an adult from a distance. Following removal, they saw it was a pup."
Washington Department of Health using red dye to study water quality around Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you saw red water around Whidbey Island Monday, there's no need to worry. Scientists with the state Department of Health added red dye to the water around Oak Harbor to evaluate the wastewater movement near a reconstructed clean water facility. The state department of...
thurstontalk.com
Valencia Avenue: Olympia Street Once Memorialized Tragic 1906 Shipwreck
The Pacific Northwest Coast has often been called “The Graveyard of the Pacific.” In January 1906 the area claimed the passenger steamer Valencia. This wreck has been called the most tragic maritime disaster in the region’s history. An Olympia street – Valencia Avenue – named to memorialize the ship has since been renamed.
VOICE of the Valley
Tahoma National Cemetery Celebrates 25 years
Please join them at 11:00 a.m. on October 1, 2022, in commemorating twenty-five years of service to veterans and their families. Follow them on Facebook for event.
thestand.org
Strike updates | Emergency ending | $31M for Laxman | 4 insane boys
► From KOMO — Seattle Public Schools classes canceled for a third day as teachers strike marches on — As they did on Thursday, teachers plan to picket again Friday around Seattle as contract negotiations continue between the union and the district. The Stand (Sept. 8) — 6,000...
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Experiences For Non-Hikers In Washington State’s National Parks
The state of Washington has a trifecta of national parks. North Cascades is near the Canadian border on Washington Highway 20. Mount Rainier is east of Seattle/Tacoma with entrances on either the west or east side of the mountain. Olympic is on the Olympic Peninsula and is the largest of the three parks.
MyNorthwest.com
Multiple tribal fishery disasters declared in Washington, West Coast tribes awarded $17 million
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced nearly $17.5 million will be used to address fishery disasters that occurred in multiple tribal salmon fisheries on the West Coast from 2014 to 2019, including Washington. “Sustainable and resilient fisheries play a vital role in helping tribal communities put food on the...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco
Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you’ll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
Comments / 6