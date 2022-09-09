ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

"Simple As That" campaign designed to prevent littering

OLYMPIA, WASH – The "Simple As That" campaign is designed to help prevent litter by changing the behaviors that cause it. It's part of a partnership between Washington's departments of ecology and transportation, the Washington State Patrol and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The Department of Ecology says that more than 18 million pounds of litter accumulate annually on Washington's...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex

When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird's story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.

A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it's just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance

TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. "We've had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
TACOMA, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Puyallup, WA
Government
City
Puyallup, WA
KING 5

Faculty, students sue SPU over LGBTQ hiring ban

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video above about Seattle Pacific University filing a lawsuit after Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson opened an investigation into whether a university policy constitutes illegal discrimination was originally published in July 2022. Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

OFFICAL RULES: KING 5 Evening's 30th annual Best of Western Washington

OFFICAL RULES: KING 5 Evening's 30th annual Best of Western Washington. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Brilliant sunsets a silver lining to smoky skies

SEATTLE — Western Washington can have some spectacular sunsets in the summer, but Sunday's was especially a stunner. Part of the reason behind the vibrant red display was all the wildfire smoke that plagued western Washington over the weekend. When the sun set on Sunday, regular water clouds...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Seaplanes are a Seattle icon. Their pilots are mystified by tragic crash

Last Sunday's fatal crash of a seaplane off Whidbey Island stunned and mystified the region's aviation community, for whom sturdy de Havilland floatplanes have been a routine yet thrilling part of life here. Seaplanes have been part of Seattle's fabric since Boeing's first plane took off from Lake Union in...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Where to send your kids if Seattle teachers strike on Monday

You may not have to keep your kids home if the teachers strike continues this week. Here are some options. Boys & Girls Club (select sites) Eligible: Families already signed up with B&G. New families may go to the Rotary Club at 201 19th Ave, 206-436-1880. Where: Wallingford, Rainier Vista,...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Wildlife Officials Mistakenly Kill Wolf Pup

Washington wildlife officials mistakenly killed a wolf pup Thursday believing the animal was an adult member of the Smackout pack. "It was unintentional to remove a wolf pup rather than an adult," said Julia Smith, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf coordinator. "Biologists who saw the wolf evaluated it and based on their professional opinion thought it was an adult from a distance. Following removal, they saw it was a pup."
WASHINGTON STATE
thurstontalk.com

Valencia Avenue: Olympia Street Once Memorialized Tragic 1906 Shipwreck

The Pacific Northwest Coast has often been called "The Graveyard of the Pacific." In January 1906 the area claimed the passenger steamer Valencia. This wreck has been called the most tragic maritime disaster in the region's history. An Olympia street – Valencia Avenue – named to memorialize the ship has since been renamed.
OLYMPIA, WA
VOICE of the Valley

Tahoma National Cemetery Celebrates 25 years

Please join them at 11:00 a.m. on October 1, 2022, in commemorating twenty-five years of service to veterans and their families. Follow them on Facebook for event.
KENT, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco

Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you'll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
ILWACO, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
Seattle local news

