One killed in crash on Iron Bridge Road near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly vehicle crash that occurred on Iron Bridge Road just south of Chippenham Parkway.

According to police, the crash took place in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to police, a 1997 Ford Escort was attempting to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at the Ridgedale Parkway intersection when it was hit by a 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound.

The driver of the Ford was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the victim’s name is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified. The victim was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to police.

The crash resulted in an hours-long road closure on Iron Bridge Road .

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 .

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.