Chesterfield County, VA

One killed in crash on Iron Bridge Road near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly vehicle crash that occurred on Iron Bridge Road just south of Chippenham Parkway.

According to police, the crash took place in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to police, a 1997 Ford Escort was attempting to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at the Ridgedale Parkway intersection when it was hit by a 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound.

The driver of the Ford was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the victim’s name is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified. The victim was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to police.

Iron Bridge Road now open near Chippenham Parkway after fatal crash

The crash resulted in an hours-long road closure on Iron Bridge Road .

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 .

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

Part of Sherman Avenue closed to all traffic in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in the area of Hopewell High School are asked to plan ahead today as a nearby road will be closed. According to a release from the City of Hopewell, Sherman Avenue will be closed to all traffic between Danville Street and Bogese Lane. According...
HOPEWELL, VA
2 men hurt in separate Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating two separate shootings on the city’s south side. The first happened on Afton Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene,...
RICHMOND, VA
