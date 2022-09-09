ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Joe O’Dea bucks GOP on abortion, Trump

By Scott Doane
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Colorado’s U.S. Senate race getting national attention recently and Republicans believe the state’s seat is very much in play this November.

This Sunday on “ Colorado Point of View ,” we sit down with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea.

Abortion rights are becoming a major issue in races across the country, including here in Colorado. Sen. Michael Bennet recently put out an ad attacking O’Dea’s stance on abortion. O’Dea said the ad is disingenuous and dishonest.

Colorado Point of View: Exclusive 1-on-1 with Sen. Michael Bennet

“I’ve been very consistent with my message, even before the primary,” O’Dea said. “For the first five months, I believe that decision belongs between a woman and her doctor. After that, for incest, rape, health of the mother, that decision belongs between a woman and her doctor. And I’m going to vote that way.”

Joe O’Dea’s views on inflation, oil and gas

The other big issue this November will be the economy. O’Dea blamed Bennet and Democrats for the high inflation of today after the passage of the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package back in March 2021.

“The problem is spending. We need to quit spending. We need to back our government off. We have way too much government,” O’Dea said. “At the same time, we need to heal our oil and gas businesses.”

Truth Check: Joe O’Dea’s wife says he’s an underdog

O’Dea also discussed why he does not want to see former President Donald Trump run again in 2024. Watch the full interview on “ Colorado Point of View ” this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
