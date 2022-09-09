Update at 11:40 a.m.: Columbia aircraft and ground crews have stopped the forward spread of a blaze east of the recent Woods Fire burn scar near the Camp Hope area in Tuolumne County. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. in some grass near Silver Pine Drive, near Golden Dove Lane, west of Stockton Road, and north of Highway 108 in Sonora. CAL Fire details that the fire’s forward rate of spread has been stopped at an estimated quarter acre in size. There were no evacuations ordered. CHP officers had been directing one-way traffic on Stockton Road, but the roadway has completely reopened to travelers. All aircraft have returned to base, while a small ground crew will remain on the scene working towards full containment and mopping up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO