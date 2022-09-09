Read full article on original website
Update: Fire In Mountain Ranch
Update at 7 p.m.: Update at 7 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews will work overnight to stop the forward spread and then hopefully fully contain the Michel Fire. They noted that crews have dozer lines around about 50% of the blaze that is burning in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out in the 2 o’clock hour in the 10400 block of Fricot City Road, between Ponderosa Way and Star Canyon Trail, east of Highway 49 and north of Highway 4. The blaze is estimated at 32 and a half acres in size. A section of Fricot City Road by the Rite of Passage School remains closed to traffic. CAL Fire reports there have been no evacuations. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
Update: Fire In Sonora
Update at 11:40 a.m.: Columbia aircraft and ground crews have stopped the forward spread of a blaze east of the recent Woods Fire burn scar near the Camp Hope area in Tuolumne County. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. in some grass near Silver Pine Drive, near Golden Dove Lane, west of Stockton Road, and north of Highway 108 in Sonora. CAL Fire details that the fire’s forward rate of spread has been stopped at an estimated quarter acre in size. There were no evacuations ordered. CHP officers had been directing one-way traffic on Stockton Road, but the roadway has completely reopened to travelers. All aircraft have returned to base, while a small ground crew will remain on the scene working towards full containment and mopping up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
Influential Sonora High Teacher Passes Away
Sonora, CA — A longstanding and beloved teacher, Max Lemon, has died at the age of 91. Lemon was born in Oakley, Utah in 1931 and was part of a large family who grew up on a farm. After college, he spent four years teaching at Manilla High School in Dagget County, Utah, and then relocated to Tuolumne County to serve as a science teacher at Sonora High School.
Missing Woman’s SUV Found
Mariposa County, CA – A missing 57-year-old female has not been located, but her SUV was found abandoned. In June, we reported that Wendy Lee Pullins from Ahwahnee in Madera County was last known to be in Mariposa County after telling family members she was traveling along Stumpfield Mountain Road, off Highway 49, between the communities of Bootjack and Nipinnawasee, as detailed here. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SRT’s Dogfight Calls You To Enlist
SRT’s Dogfight Calls for Adult Audiences Ready To Enlist. Edgy, and provocative, SRT’s latest production is as excellent as it is heart-rending. Not for the faint-of-heart it especially eschews theatergoers looking for musical entertainment in the traditional sense. Dogfight, a Vietnam War era coming-of-age drama set in Sierra...
Wildcats Dominate On The Gridiron
The Sonora Wildcats are off to a great start this season as they pull together a three-game winning streak, beating Justin Garza High School out of Fresno 57-18. Next week, they look to face a winless team at West High School in Tracy. The Wildcats started strong after deferring on...
Summerville’s Winning Streak Continues
On Friday night, the Summerville Bears football team traveled to Hughson High to face the always-powerful Huskies. Both teams were 3 and 0 coming into the game. The experts had the Huskies ranked a good deal higher than the Bears, so some folks only gave the Bears an outside chance to come out on top. Both teams gave it their all, but when the smoke had cleared, the Bears left the field 4 and 0 with a hard-fought 23 to 14 victory.
