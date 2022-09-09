Police to increase presence at schools after attempted luring near Hopewell Valley Central High School

Read full article on original website
Early Morning shooting leaves one dead in Garfield Ave Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one male in extremely critical condition. Trenton Police officers responded to the intersection of Garfield Ave and Farragut Ave, where one male was suffering from gunshot wounds just after 5:00 Am Trenton emergency medical services & Capital Health paramedics transported the male to the trauma center in cardiac arrest. Police officers located multiple shell casings throughout the area.
Police investigating after Black-owned NJ yarn shop receives racist letter
Police are investigating a racist hate letter that was sent to a Black-owned yarn store in Union Township. Beyond Yarn posted a picture of the letter to its Instagram page on Saturday.
6-month-old baby reunited with mother after carjacking, abduction, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 6-month-old baby is reunited with her mother after a car was stolen with the child inside. It all began around 3 a.m. on Monday at a home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.Police say the baby was taken when a 2020 Nissan Rogue was stolen out of the driveway of a home on the 800 block of Arnold Street.According to officials, the mother left her Apple earbuds inside of the car which helped police track down the vehicle.The abandoned car and the baby were both recovered about a half hour later in Rhawnhurst.Police are still searching for the suspect.
fox29.com
SEPTA conductor who was father to 7 'ambushed and executed' on front lawn, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating after a father of seven children was gunned down in what detectives now say may have been a case of mistaken identity Monday morning. According to police, officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Washington Lane in Germantown for reports...
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Release Re: Vehicular Homicide Revoked
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is continuing to demonstrate his no nonsense approach in his role as Atlantic County, New Jersey’s top law enforcement official. Reynolds has confirmed that Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant has revoked the release of Taquaysha Bell of Trenton, New Jersey. Bell was involved in the June...
Trenton, N.Y-- Police are investigating a fatal accident on Trenton Road in the town of Trenton involving a motorcycle. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 PM near the intersection of John Street. They say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. No word on any other injuries. As of last check, Trenton Road was still closed from Whittaker Road to Putnam Road. Stay with NewsChannel 2 for the latest developments on this story.
A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
