Police to increase presence at schools after attempted luring near Hopewell Valley Central High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 6-month-old baby is reunited with her mother after a car was stolen with the child inside. It all began around 3 a.m. on Monday at a home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.Police say the baby was taken when a 2020 Nissan Rogue was stolen out of the driveway of a home on the 800 block of Arnold Street.According to officials, the mother left her Apple earbuds inside of the car which helped police track down the vehicle.The abandoned car and the baby were both recovered about a half hour later in Rhawnhurst.Police are still searching for the suspect.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO