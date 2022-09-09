ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawling, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting. UPDATE: The Troopers involved in the shooting incident which occurred on September 9, 2022 in the town of Wawarsing have been identified as Trooper Elias E. Strickland and Trooper Jason T. Wurtz. Trooper Strickland deployed a taser during the incident and Trooper Wurtz fired his issued firearm. Both Troopers are assigned to Troop F.
WAWARSING, NY
scams that once again seem to be on the rise.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office would like to take this opportunity to warn the residents of Dutchess County and surrounding areas about scams that once again seem to be on the rise. Scams are ways in which criminals will attempt to get money from people by contacting them and...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
A Narrowsburg man is killed in a fatal crash on State Route 97 in the town of Highland

A Narrowsburg man is killed in a fatal crash on State Route 97 in the town of Highland. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:47 p.m., state troopers responded to State Route 97 in the town of Highland for a report of a collision involving an SUV and a pick-up truck. A preliminary investigation revealed that 2000 Chevy Blazer, operated by Jeffrey F. Zimmer. Age 45 from Narrowsburg was traveling southbound on State Route 97 and was passing another vehicle. As he attempted to pass the vehicle, he struck a 2008 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling north on State Route 97. Zimmer was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the pick-up was not injured.
HIGHLAND, NY

