Hibbing, MN

Cardinals rally in first, sweep Voyageurs

By Gary Giombetti
 4 days ago

HIBBING — After five-straight losses, the Minnesota North-Hibbing volleyball team needed a win the worst way.

After falling behind big in the first set, it didn’t look like the Cardinals might get it, but Hibbing rallied from six- and seven-point deficits to win the game.

Hibbng then went on to capture the next two sets in a 3-0, 26-24, 25-20, 25-14 over Minnesota North-Rainy River Wednesday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.

Cardinal coach Kasey Palmer said her team played team volleyball, and that’s how the Cardinals pulled out the win over the Voyageurs.

“We passed well, and I thought we communicated well,” Palmer said. “We actually hit the ball decently. We found some holes, and our hitters started swinging and came through.

“I want them to learn that even though we’re short, we can still get things done.”

That was evident in the first set.

The Cardinals fell behind 7-0 early.

“We slowly chipped away, but they came back,” Palmer said.

Rainy River took a 19-13 lead at one point, but once again, Hibbing found a way to get back into the game.

That comeback victory turned the match around.

“Had we lost it, I don’t know that we would have completely shut down because we did fight back,” Palmer said. “We made a great effort at it. Luckily we were able to pull it out. Had we lost it big time, it could have been a turnaround.

“We knew that we could play with them. We knew the holes we were going to pick on, and we came out and kept swinging. We’re gritty and we’ll play scrappy all year. They’ve realized they can do this.”

What was more special is that the Cardinals didn’t lose any of their momentum, which can happen at times.

“In the past few games, we’ve gotten down ourselves, then we make more mental and physical errors,” Palmer said. “In set two, we started to lose it a little bit.”

Palmer had to call a timeout with her team leading 13-12 to settle them down.

“We were up quite a bit on them, then they slowly chipped away,” Palmer said. “They were gaining momentum, and we were losing it.”

After the timeout, Hibbing took a 16-13 lead, then extended that to 21-16 with a 5-3 run.

The Voyageurs made it 23-20, but Hibbing closed it out to take that 2-0 lead.

“We did a quick mental reset and brought ourselves back up,” Palmer said.

The Cardinals took a 7-4 lead in set three, then made it 10-6 and 12-7. From there, Hibbing went on a 13-7 run to close it out and even its record at 1-1 in the conference.

The Cardinals were led by Arianna Jaynes with 14 kills; Emma DuChamp seven; and Hannah Hodgman and Kaydince Thoennes with five each.

Hodgman had 25 digs; Emily Howard 15; DuChamp had 14; and Lexi Carroll, Jaynes and Thoennes each had 13.

DuChamp had one block. Carroll had four aces; Hodgman and Thoennes each had two each; and one each for Jaynes and Howard.

Carroll had 29 assists.

Central Lakes 3,

Mesabi Range 0

At Brainerd, the Mesabi Range volleyball team kept it close the whole way through, but couldn’t find a way to steal a set from Central Lakes on Wednesday, falling 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-23) to the Raiders.

Kaelynn Kudis led the Norse from the front and back row, compiling 16 kills on a .314 hitting percentage, five blocks and 14 digs. Johanna Wetby added five kills on a .307 hitting percentage to go with 12 digs.

Lauren Lautigar commanded the floor with 26 set assists, Abbigail Shuster had 14 digs, Steph Zimmer had 11 digs and Kylee Huusko finished with four kills.

Mesabi Range (2-5, 1-1 MCAC North) will return to the court tonight when they host Alexandria Tech.

Virginia, MN
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893.

