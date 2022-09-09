ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston Salem JROTC learn about 9/11 in competion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Across the triad, many events commemorated 9/11, yesterday. In Winston-Salem, many focused on first responders. One annual JROTC event began with a ceremony, highlighting the anniversary of the terror attacks, talking about their impact on the country and the importance of first responders that day. That's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County woman bought $3 lottery ticket and won $100,000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman took a chance at the $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Whitney Pakalka bought her lucky ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website. Her combination matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerwall to win $50,000 in the...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Clemmons displays flag for 9/11

CLEMMONS, N.C. — People in Clemmons remembered 9/11 with a massive flag display. The Clemmons Fire Department holds the display annually. The display is near Insterstate 40 and Golding Center Drive. You can see the flag in both directions from miles away. This year, Fire Chief Jerry Brooks said,...
CLEMMONS, NC
City
WXII 12

Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
SURRY COUNTY, NC
yadkinripple.com

Yadkin Commissioners support future interstate plans

On Monday the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in support of a future interstate designation for U.S. Highway 421 in Wilkes, Yadkin and Forsyth counties. As reported by WRAL late last year, the interstate designation is part of a newly-passed federal infrastructure bill and would be known...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Gas leak closes restaurant in Yadkin

YADKIN, N.C. — Businesses near 924 S. State Street in Yadkinville were evacuated Monday morning, according to our partners atYadkin Ripple. While WXII12 was not able to get through to Yadkin Fire as of 3 p.m., the Yadkin Ripple reported the evacuation was due to a gas leak. The...
YADKINVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Ferndale Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Ferndale Avenue that left one person injured. According to Winston-Salem police, officers were called to a home on Ferndale Avenue around 3:35 a.m. regarding a shooting. They found one person who had been shot in the arm upon arrival. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

