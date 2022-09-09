Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WXII 12
Winston Salem JROTC learn about 9/11 in competion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Across the triad, many events commemorated 9/11, yesterday. In Winston-Salem, many focused on first responders. One annual JROTC event began with a ceremony, highlighting the anniversary of the terror attacks, talking about their impact on the country and the importance of first responders that day. That's...
WXII 12
Forsyth County woman bought $3 lottery ticket and won $100,000
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman took a chance at the $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Whitney Pakalka bought her lucky ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website. Her combination matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerwall to win $50,000 in the...
WXII 12
Clemmons displays flag for 9/11
CLEMMONS, N.C. — People in Clemmons remembered 9/11 with a massive flag display. The Clemmons Fire Department holds the display annually. The display is near Insterstate 40 and Golding Center Drive. You can see the flag in both directions from miles away. This year, Fire Chief Jerry Brooks said,...
WXII 12
Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
yadkinripple.com
Yadkin Commissioners support future interstate plans
On Monday the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in support of a future interstate designation for U.S. Highway 421 in Wilkes, Yadkin and Forsyth counties. As reported by WRAL late last year, the interstate designation is part of a newly-passed federal infrastructure bill and would be known...
WXII 12
Gas leak closes restaurant in Yadkin
YADKIN, N.C. — Businesses near 924 S. State Street in Yadkinville were evacuated Monday morning, according to our partners atYadkin Ripple. While WXII12 was not able to get through to Yadkin Fire as of 3 p.m., the Yadkin Ripple reported the evacuation was due to a gas leak. The...
WXII 12
Teens who weren't alive for 9/11 honor anniversary with Public Safety Challenge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sixth annual 9/11 Public Safety Challenge was held Saturday at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem. With each year, the JROTC high school students competing had less and less of a memory of that day. Now, those participating in the games weren't even alive to see the towers fall.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Ferndale Avenue
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Ferndale Avenue that left one person injured. According to Winston-Salem police, officers were called to a home on Ferndale Avenue around 3:35 a.m. regarding a shooting. They found one person who had been shot in the arm upon arrival. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.
