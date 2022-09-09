ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Map shows location of Uvalde Memorial Park in relation to school, remembrance site

By Nate Chute, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
Law enforcement in Uvalde said they responded to a scene of a shooting with injuries in the Texas community on Thursday late afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Uvalde police asked the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park and said the department was investigating. Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) told the American-Statesman the number of injured is at least two people, but that others may have been hurt. Police did not immediately have a suspect in custody, according to Gutierrez.

Uvalde Memorial Park is just over a mile northwest of Robb Elementary, a school where 19 children and 2 teachers were shot and killed in late May. The park is in a different location than the memorial for victims of that shooting, the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. The memorial is less than half a mile away from the park.

Salon

Several injured during shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park

Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Alex Wong/Getty Images) The Uvalde Police Department is asking residents to stay away from Uvalde Memorial Park due to an active crime scene. "The Uvalde Police Department is...
CBS DFW

2 injured after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park, 4 suspects in custody

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four suspects are in custody after a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday.According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, who is working with Uvalde PD, the shooting is suspected to be gang related.Uvalde police said there are two juveniles being treated at San Antonio hospitals and their conditions are unknown.Governor Greg Abbott released a statement, saying gang violence has no place in Texas. "I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening," Abbott said. "I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the...
KSAT 12

4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injured is in stable condition. The 16-year-old who was shot and injured is in critical condition.
KENS 5

Third missing Bandera resident found dead

SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
easttexasradio.com

Five Troopers Under Investigation

Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains found in missing woman’s neighborhood

Skeletal remains were discovered Sept. 6 in the neighborhood of Norma Espinoza, who was reported missing last month by her daughter. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King said the department is awaiting positive identification of the remains following an autopsy, but identifiable information including a cane and clothing belonging to Espinoza was found with the remains. He added the remains were discovered by a neighbor in their Bandera Ranch acres subdivision.
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Mom Posts Back to School Picture From Daughter’s Grave

Instead of putting a new backpack and purple outfit on her daughter Amerie for the first day of school, Kimberly Garcia took to Twitter Tuesday to share a photo from her final resting place. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was approaching her last days in the fourth grade when she was gunned down in May during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was the first of 21 victims to be buried from the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. “You should be on your way to 5th grade today. It kills me that you won’t ever get to...
