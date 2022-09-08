ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys postpones Friday Little River Band show, arts festival canceled over weather concerns

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Little River Band's Friday night show at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay hasn't been rained out yet, but the venue's operators have postponed the performance because of concerns about the heavy rains and winds that are expected to buffet much of the county starting Friday morning.

"Due to the current weather forecast for tomorrow and for the safety of all our patrons, we are postponing the Sept. 9 Little River Band concert to Sept. 20," Humphreys said in a statement to the Union-Tribune. "Tickets purchased for Sept. 9 will be honored on the new date. Refunds will be offered from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16."

Those same weather concerns prompted California Center for the Arts, Escondido to announce Thursday that its outdoor Friday Sept. 9 concert by the Manny Cepeda Orchestra Quartet is being moved to the center's indoor conference center.

Canceled altogether is the 2022 edition of the San Diego Festival of the Arts, which had been scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday at Del Mar's Surf Club Sports Park.

"The San Diego Festival of the Arts has made the difficult decision to cancel this year's festival," the organization announced early Thursday evening.

"The safety of our guests, volunteers, artists and their artwork, team members and support staff is our greatest concern and due to forecasted dangerous weather and potentially hazardous conditions, we have elected to cancel this year's event."

Several major outdoor concerts are scheduled for Friday across San Diego County. They include Ben Platt at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, Alicia Keys at SDU's Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre and Keith Urban at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

A representative for the San Diego Symphony, which operates The Shell, emailed the Union-Tribune Thursday that the symphony is "not postponing the concert tomorrow, but rather keeping an eye on the weather and forecast."

The concerts by Keys and Urban are both being produced by Los Angeles-based Live Nation. The company's San Diego representative did not respond to two inquiries from the Union-Tribune Thursday. This could indicate Live Nation, like The Shell, is waiting until Friday to decide if the shows will go on as scheduled for Keys and Urban, or be pushed back.

Humphreys, meantime, is adding an Oct. 19 concert by Willie Nelson & Family that will follow his nearly sold-out Oct. 18 performance at the same venue. Tickets for his new date, priced at $130 each, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

