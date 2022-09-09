Read full article on original website
Reds' Raynel Espinal: Joins big-league club
The Reds selected Espinal's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Espinal will join the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Justin Dunn (illness), who was placed to the COVID-19 injured list. The 30-year-old journeyman has spent time with three organizations this season and had been pitching out of the Louisville rotation of late, posting a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings over his four outings with the affiliate. The Reds will likely deploy Espinal as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen for one of their two doubleheader games with the Pirates on Tuesday.
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in four-hit performance
McCarthy went 4-for-6 with a triple, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 12-6 victory over the Rockies on Saturday. McCarthy tallied hits in four consecutive at-bats and stole second base in a highly productive start from the number three spot in the lineup. McCarthy punctuated the performance with an RBI triple in the ninth inning. It was his third triple of the season. McCarthy is now slashing an excellent .305/.365/.484 in 80 games played. The 25-year-old has a an enviable success rate on the basepaths as well, having stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts.
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine Saturday
Rojas isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Rojas is getting a breather after he hit .233 with a home run, a double, five runs, five RBI and two stolen bases over the last eight games. Emmanuel Rivera will start at the hot corner and bat sixth.
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
Rays' Brendan McKay: Goes on 60-day IL
The Rays transferred McKay (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay's move to the 60-day IL will open up a spot on the 40-man roster and comes as little surprise given that he's set to undergo Tommy John surgery this week. The upcoming procedure is the latest in a long line of arm-related setbacks for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, who has tossed just 28 total innings at any level since reaching the big leagues in 2019. Given that he'll now be sidelined for both the rest of this season and all of the 2023 campaign, the 27-year-old could be a non-tender candidate this winter.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Lone bright spot Saturday
Barrero went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers. Barrero accounted for two of the three times the Reds had a man on base. He stole third after a third-inning double, then scored on a TJ Friedl sacrifice fly. Barrero has done alright in September, going 6-for-28 (.214) with three walks, two steals, two RBI and three runs scored. The 24-year-old shortstop is still struggling overall with a .167/.208/.237 slash line, two home runs, three steals, nine RBI and nine runs scored through 120 plate appearances.
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Called up for spot start
The Rays selected Criswell's contract from Triple-A Durham ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Toronto. Since Criswell has pitched exactly between three and four innings in each of his eight outings with Durham since he was claimed off waivers from the Angels in July, the Rays likely won't ask him to pitch more than twice through the order in his 2022 MLB debut. Criswell, who owns a 3.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 27.1 innings with Durham, will likely be sent back to Triple-A following the spot start.
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not in Monday's lineup
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Monday against the Mets. Hoerner was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants due to right triceps soreness and will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Christopher Morel will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Just four snaps in season opener
Odeyingbo had one total tackle and played four snaps on defense in Sunday's tie at Houston. The Colts selected Odeyingbo in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 54th overall, despite him suffering a torn Achilles' tendon just a few months before the draft. He returned to play in ten games last season, but just 167 snaps and he had just six tackles. It looks like he'll begin the season far down on the depth chart.
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Targeted just once
Gesicki secured his only target for one yard during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots. Gesicki was barely involved as a route runner and only received one look from Tua Tagovailoa in his first game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, an outcome that portends poorly for his rest-of-season prospects. Barring an unforeseen changeup in Miami's offensive game plan, Gesicki no longer may fall within the category of tight ends boasting weekly fantasy upside, barring multi-TE formats. At the very least, fantasy managers will need to see some production from Gesicki before leaning on him in start-sit decisions.
Angels' Jo Adell: Remains out of lineup
Adell isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Adell has hit just .118 with a solo home run, a double, two runs and eight strikeouts over six games since the start of September. He'll take a seat for a second consecutive game while Mickey Moniak starts in left field and bats seventh.
Brewers' Matt Bush: To serve as opener
Bush will open Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Bush's longest outing of the season lasted just 1.1 frames Thursday against the Giants, so he figures to work the first inning before turning the ball over to a long reliever. The right-hander owns a 2.70 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over his last 10 outings (10 innings).
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Out Week 1
Ojulari (calf) is out Sunday against the Titans. Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari was considered doubtful coming into Sunday, so his absence was mostly expected, although he was able to log limited practices all week. In his absence, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see extra opportunity.
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Collects three hits
Pena went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 7-0 win over Detroit. Pena opened the game's scoring with an RBI single before stealing second base and scoring in the first inning. The rookie infielder later reached base three more times and scored another run in the contest. He's now stolen 10 bases in 12 attempts this season while posting a .253/.288/.411 slash line through 117 games. Pena has gone 18-for-53 (.340) with three extra-base hits over his last 12 appearances.
Phillies reinstate pitcher Zach Eflin (knee) from 60-day IL
The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin from the 60-day injured list on Monday. Eflin, who missed 67 games
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench
Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta. Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Dealing with rib issue
Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Kamara picked up a rib issue during Sunday's win over Atlanta, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. While dealing with the issue, Kamara still rushed nine times for 39 yards and hauled in three of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's win. It wasn't the superstar running back's prototypical production, but he didn't appear too limited either. Allen said Monday, "I think he's going to be fine." Either way, it's certainly something worth monitoring ahead of Week 2.
Jaguars' James Robinson: Leads backfield Sunday
Robinson (Achilles) rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington. Robinson was removed from the injury report before the game despite suffering a torn Achilles last December. The 2020 waiver-wire sensation didn't appear limited at all, quickly outplaying Travis Etienne Jr. (initially named starter by the team) and taking over most of the work in the second half. It is unclear if head coach Doug Pederson will now use Robinson as the lead back or if he truly wants to split work between the two heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Regardless, Robinson -- and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear nine months ago -- should immediately become one of the hotter waiver claims once the dust settles from Week 1.
