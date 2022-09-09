Wolverines looking to exact some revenge on Agates

EVELETH — In last year’s Week 2 game, the Rock Ridge football team watched a win slip through their fingers against the Two Harbors Agates.

On the final drive of the game, Two Harbors executed a three-play, 79-yard drive with the Wolverines giving up a 17-yard touchdown as time expired to put the final score at 13-12.

One year removed from a heartbreaking loss that ultimately had playoff implications down the line, the Wolverines will look to exact their revenge tonight as they host the Agates at 7 p.m. at Eveleth’s More Stadium. Not looking for a repeat of last year, Rock Ridge head coach Matt Anderson said the “what-ifs” don’t mean much when it comes to the wins and loss columns.

“Coulda, shoulda, woulda doesn’t mean a whole lot after the game,” Anderson said at Thursday’s team practice. “The guys are fired up for this one and they want to go into this game and perform better than they did last time. It’s as simple as that. Players make

plays and win games. We can only call so much. It’ll eventually come down to whether we put ourselves in a position to be successful.”

After barreling past North Woods last week 42-8, the Wolverines will face a new challenge with the Agates expected to bring their typical double tight, double wing offense. Anderson says Two Harbors has been running their offensive system successfully for years so it’s up to the defense to limit the damage it can do.

“They’re very good at hiding their stuff. They have a couple of plays where their quarterback is the lead blocker. Their splits are toe-to-toe and they wash people down with their tight ends. It’s very simplistic but at the same time it’s very effective. We can’t go into the game and not honor nor respect what they already do so we have to go in and limit the things they do well.”

The mental game will also be important for the Wolverines. Traveling to Two Harbors last year, Rock Ridge didn’t come prepared to play in the opening half. A complete game of football this time around is what Anderson is hoping for at home.

“We have to go in there with a strong mindset and get ready to be fired up. We weren’t fired up in the first half last year and we paid for it at the end. We have to go in with a brand new demeanor. We have to be confident and not afraid of failure.”

Coming into Week 2, Anderson says things look different for his team for a few reasons. Namely, it’s the first week of school for the players as well as the first game on a Friday night. Utilizing the time they have the best they can, limiting distractions was a theme at practice this week.

“School started and we finished our fundraiser among other things. It’s a busy week and we had one rough day of practice. It was addressed and now the guys are responding very well before the game. Sometimes the boys need a wake up call but at the same time we’re putting in plenty of work and preparing ourselves for a battle.”

Not much went wrong for Rock Ridge last Thursday in their win against the Grizzlies. In terms of problem areas to fix, Anderson says there wasn’t a large list.

“It’s mostly tightening up some loose ends. We’re spending time figuring out what personnel can fit together so we can give some people some breaks. It’s going to be a competitive game so we want to be at the best place we can possibly be.”

Tonight’s game is the only time Rock Ridge will see another team from the same section as them (7AAA) all season. That’s just another reason the battle against the Agates has extra significance.

“The time these guys have to play football is precious and I try to harp that to the kids. It’s not like other sports where you have 15-25 games. You get eight, nine promised. So the time we have needs to be effective, especially when it’s against a team that will have the most impact on how seeding for playoffs goes down the line.”

With two road games in a row coming their way in Weeks 3 and 4, the Wolverines want to depart Eveleth after successfully defending their home field in both chances they could.

“It’s a home game on Friday night so you can’t ask for much more. We have a couple away stops after this so we want to leave our field with a good taste in our mouths.”