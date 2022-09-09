Tigers focus on mental part of game in preparation for Panthers

CHERRY — For 24 minutes last week, the Cherry High School football team couldn’t get anything going, scoring zero points in the first half.

All of that changed in the second half as the Tigers put up 30 points in a 30-22 win over Ogilvie.

Cherry will have to start better than that today when the host South Ridge in a 7 p.m. contest at Tom Koskela Memorial Field.

It wasn’t a physical problem last week. It was more mental.

“It took us a while to get everything going,” Cherry coach Jason Marsh said. “We were flat. We didn’t play with much fire at all in the first half. We spotted them 14 points. It was a tale of two halves.”

In the second half, Marsh said he went back to the basics, and it worked out in the Tigers’ favor.

“I was pleased with how the kids responded in the second half,” he said. “We showed some grit. This week, the focus has been on the mental side of the game. We have to play as a team, focus on our jobs and what we’re doing.

“The thing we can control is our effort and attitude. That’s what we focused on this week. If we do that, we’ll be in good shape.”

Especially against South Ridge.

“We can’t get away with that against anybody we play,” Marsh said.

Marsh expects the Panthers to run the ball.

“Typically, they run a full-house backfield,” Marsh said. “They run the wishbone. They run off tackle, and they get their ends out on pass routes. We’ve made some adjustments. Defensively, we’ll deal with that.

“Offensively, we need to use our speed. They like to mix it around. They will go into a five-man front and up tight in the box. They switch between that and four. They’re a well-coached team. We have to focus on our side of the ball.”

Marsh was breaking in a new quarterback last week, and Noah Sundquist grew from first half to the second half.

“There’s always a learning curve,” Marsh said. “Noah made some adjustments, and he played well in the second half. He’s adjusting to our tempo and speed, but he likes it. He had a good second half on both sides of the ball.

“We do have most of our line returning, so we should be experienced there. It’s not that we had a ton of new guys. Most of our guys are returners, so we have to be a little more focused.”