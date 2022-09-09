ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashwauk, MN

Titans set to take on Jaguars

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

COLERAINE — Other than falling in the game, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football coach Mark Gibeau liked the way they played against Deer River last week.

The Titans played solid defense, limiting the Warriors to just 16 points.

Offensively, however, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin didn’t up up any points, so that was a point of emphasis this week in practice.

Gibeau is hoping all of that pays off when his team hosts Hinckley-Finlayson, beginning at 7 p.m. at Dixon-Barle Field.

Gibeau made some minor adjustments on defense, but offensively, that was a bigger fix.

“I thought our defense played well,” Gibeau said. “We shored up our pass coverage a little bit, but I was happy with the run defense. We neutralized a good Deer River team for most of the game.

“Offensively, the biggest thing is finishing drives, making that play. We moved the ball, especially early on, but we have to keep running the ball as the game goes on. They made their adjustments, and it got harder to run the ball, which hampers our offense.”

Gibeau did get good quarterback play our of Derek Gibeau, and Aidan Duffy had some nice runs from scrimmage.

“I thought Derek played well,” Gibeau said. “He went beyond our expectations. He was a back-up last year. He never took a varsity snap. He was able to complete some passes. He did what we asked him to do — manage a football game.”

That running game, however, needs to get shored up.

“We need to establish the line of scrimmage,” Gibeau said. “Deer River controlled that as the game went on. When they’re in our backfield, it’s hard to find holes for the running backs.

“We need to have good control of that from the beginning of the game. It’s fun when you do that.”

Defensively, the Titans will see three running backs in Hinckley-Finlayson’s backfield.

“They’re going to come out with power,” Gibeau said. “They have three running backs, and double tight ends. They have a lot of power, a lot of crosses and misdirection. Our defense has to be disciplined.

“We have to do our assignments. We need to control the line of scrimmage.”

Offensively, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will try to be as balanced as it can be.

“We can’t get one-dimensional,” Gibeau said. “We have to keep them off balance, keep them guessing as to what we’re going to be doing.

“We can move the ball, but we have to finish drives. If we get pushed back, it’s going to be a long night.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Coleraine, MN
City
Nashwauk, MN
City
Deer River, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Keewatin, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Titans#Jaguars#High School Football#American Football#Dixon Barle Field
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy