Hibbing, MN

Bluejacket 11 travels to Proctor to take on Rails

By Gary Giombetti
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

HIBBING — Paying attention to detail is something the Hibbing High School football must do to be successful.

It’s working on one assignment, then not necessarily being worried about what someone else is doing.

That will be a key today when the Bluejackets travel to Terry Egerdahl Field to take on Proctor, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Rails were beaten 57-0 by Cloquet last week, but Hibbing coach Shaun Howard can’t concern himself with that game.

The main focus is on his team.

“We have to get our plays and our schemes down correctly,” Howard said. “We pulled back on how many plays we were running to make it more of a faster offense, I would say.”

That’s where Hibbing needs to take the biggest leap.

Sometimes, players try to do too much, then they forget about their own assignments.

“They have to focus on doing their jobs, and not try to make up for someone else,” Howard said. “Don’t overthink the plays. Don’t overthink what you’re supposed to do on the plays.

“Focus on yourself. We’re still stuck on where we have to help each other out. I do like to say help each other out, but they have to do their jobs, and get that job done. We’re starting to get that through to the kids. I hope we keep progressing and moving forward with that.”

Howard expects Proctor to run the same kind of offense that Duluth East ran, but there will be more emphasis on stopping the Rails quarterback.

“He can run the option, so we have to be tough on the option,” Howard said. “We found some other keys, too, but that one will be big. We have to make sure that we get to their quarterback.”

It would also help if the defense were able to get some big plays, either turnovers or tackles for losses. The Bluejackets did get one interception last week, and Vincent Marchetti did get some TFL’s last week.

“Proctor can move the ball up-and-down the field,” Howard said. “They did it against Cloquet, but they were in the same situation we were in, they couldn’t finish drives. It would be a key for our defense to get some turnovers.

“It’s all about being smart, and taking penalties,” Howard said.

On offense, Howard needs to see a bigger push from his offensive line, and his running backs must get to their holes faster.

“They will see what East did, and they will try to replicate that,” Howard said. “We’ve worked on doing different things. It’s getting our kids into open spaces, our quarterback making the reads,our backs believing in the offensive line and hitting that hole hard.”

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893.

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

