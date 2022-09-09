ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing netters blank Hunters, 7-0

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team kept up their winning ways with a 7-0 victory over Duluth Denfeld Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

The Bluejackets swept all of the singles, giving up 12 points in the process.

At first singles, Claire Rewertz beat Madi Watts 6-2, 2-6, 10-4: at second singles, Bella Vincent beat Zaidea Kinziger 6-0, 6-0; at third singles, Aune Boben downed Maria Oppelt 6-0, 6-0; and at fourth singles, Kenedi Koland beat Olivia Maki, 6-0, 6-0.

“I looked at their lineup, and their No. 1 is a good player,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “Claire had a good match. Bella cruised at two, and Aune made short work of her opponent. She started making some nice slice approach shots.

“Kenedi gave her girls fits with her left-handed serve. That was good to see.”

In doubles, Mercedes Furin and Abigail Sullivan downed Ava Borham and Grace Schiltz 6-1, 6-0; and Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch downed Riley Anderson and Libby Elliot 6-0, 6-1.

Erin McCormick and Bella Jaynes won by default.

“We went heavy at doubles,” Conda said. “Mercedes and Abigail overpowered them. Opal and Heidi did their usual thing at two. All in all, it was a good day. We made short work of the matches we had. We move on.”

Hibbing 7, Duluth Denfeld 0

Singles: No. 1 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Madi Watts, 6-2., 2-6, 10-4; No. 2 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Zaidea Kinziger, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Aune Boben, H, def. Maria Oppelt, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Kenedi Koland, H, def. Olivia Maki, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 — Mercedes Furin-Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Ava Borham-Grace Schiltz, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Riley Anderson-Libby Elliot, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Eric McCormick-Bella Jaynes, H, won by default.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Education
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Olivia, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluejackets#Mercedes Furin#Duluth
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy