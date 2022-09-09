Hibbing netters blank Hunters, 7-0

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team kept up their winning ways with a 7-0 victory over Duluth Denfeld Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

The Bluejackets swept all of the singles, giving up 12 points in the process.

At first singles, Claire Rewertz beat Madi Watts 6-2, 2-6, 10-4: at second singles, Bella Vincent beat Zaidea Kinziger 6-0, 6-0; at third singles, Aune Boben downed Maria Oppelt 6-0, 6-0; and at fourth singles, Kenedi Koland beat Olivia Maki, 6-0, 6-0.

“I looked at their lineup, and their No. 1 is a good player,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “Claire had a good match. Bella cruised at two, and Aune made short work of her opponent. She started making some nice slice approach shots.

“Kenedi gave her girls fits with her left-handed serve. That was good to see.”

In doubles, Mercedes Furin and Abigail Sullivan downed Ava Borham and Grace Schiltz 6-1, 6-0; and Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch downed Riley Anderson and Libby Elliot 6-0, 6-1.

Erin McCormick and Bella Jaynes won by default.

“We went heavy at doubles,” Conda said. “Mercedes and Abigail overpowered them. Opal and Heidi did their usual thing at two. All in all, it was a good day. We made short work of the matches we had. We move on.”

Hibbing 7, Duluth Denfeld 0

Singles: No. 1 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Madi Watts, 6-2., 2-6, 10-4; No. 2 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Zaidea Kinziger, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Aune Boben, H, def. Maria Oppelt, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Kenedi Koland, H, def. Olivia Maki, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 — Mercedes Furin-Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Ava Borham-Grace Schiltz, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Riley Anderson-Libby Elliot, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Eric McCormick-Bella Jaynes, H, won by default.