Two people survive a small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir, west of Fort Collins. Larimer County deputies said the single-engine, fixed-wing plane came down on the Sawmill Trail, just west of the reservoir Sunday night. Two adults in the plane were hospitalized with minor injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash. They’re asking the public to share any photos or videos they may have of the incident. You can do so by visiting: https://larimercso.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/horsetoothreservoircrash.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO