Austin, TX

Police looking for suspect of carjacking at southeast Austin Planet Fitness

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for the suspect of a carjacking that happened in a Planet Fitness parking lot.

It happened on May 27 around 6:30 a.m. at the Planet Fitness located at 1819 S. Pleasant Valley Road, off of East Riverside Drive.

Officers responded to a call regarding an assault and robbery, and when they arrived they found three victims.

The victims said that two of them exited the gym and walked to their car, then once inside the car, the suspect approached with a gun and fired into the car. Both victims were able to get away uninjured.

As the suspect returned to his vehicle, he approached the third victim, who was sitting inside a car. The suspect opened the driver’s door and pointed a handgun at the victim, who then ran away from the vehicle unharmed.

The suspect fled the area in the victim’s car and headed north on South Pleasant Valley Road. APD uploaded a video of the incident to their YouTube.

The stolen car is a black, four-door Crown Victoria with aftermarket headlamp bulbs.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsC4j_0hntfK4d00
    Police looking for suspect of carjacking at southeast Austin Planet Fitness (Image from Austin Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fshii_0hntfK4d00
    Police looking for suspect of carjacking at southeast Austin Planet Fitness (Image from Austin Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCwYq_0hntfK4d00
    Police looking for suspect of carjacking at southeast Austin Planet Fitness (Image from Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man, around 6’1″ and 175 pounds, and was wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

Comments / 1

 

