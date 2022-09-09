Read full article on original website
Related
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. wildfire that prompted evacuations fully contained
A wildfire burning near Ted’s Place in Larimer County that prompted evacuations was fully contained over the weekend. Firefighters saID rain Friday helped combat the flames. The County Road 21 Fire broke out Thursday and scorched more than 200 acres. It was placed under control Saturday. No one was hurt, and no homes or structures were destroyed.
1310kfka.com
Sewer improvements to close a lane on West 29th St. in Loveland
Sewer improvements will close one lane of West 29th Street in Loveland through the rest of this year. Work on 29th Street, east of Sheridan Avenue to Lake Drive began Monday. The Loveland Water and Power work to expand the life of “aging infrastructure” will also close the sidewalk in that area with pedestrians being told to cross the north side of West 29th Street at Custer Drive or North Garfield Avenue.
1310kfka.com
University of Northern Colorado struggling with enrollment
While Colorado State University struggles to find housing for an influx of students, another nearby university is grappling with declining enrollment. The Greeley Tribune reports officials at the University of Northern Colorado said enrollment has fallen 25.5% since 2011 and saw a 10% drop this fall. COVID-19 has hit post-secondary schools particularly hard. Now, it’s left UNC officials tasked with developing a strategic enrollment plan that identifies, recruits, enrolls, and retains students who graduate. Last May, UNC in Greeley reported just over 6,300 undergraduate students and just over 2,700 graduate students. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
1310kfka.com
2 survive small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir
Two people survive a small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir, west of Fort Collins. Larimer County deputies said the single-engine, fixed-wing plane came down on the Sawmill Trail, just west of the reservoir Sunday night. Two adults in the plane were hospitalized with minor injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash. They’re asking the public to share any photos or videos they may have of the incident. You can do so by visiting: https://larimercso.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/horsetoothreservoircrash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1310kfka.com
New fire station opens in Windsor
Windsor-Severance firefighters have a new place to call home. Station 4 opened its doors at 1350 New Liberty Road in Windsor. The more than 16,000 sq. ft. facility will serve as a firehouse and state-of-the-art training center. The Greeley Tribune reports the new $7 million station, funded in part by the state, will be home to one fire engine, a water tender, and a brush truck, and the location was selected to improve response times. Since firefighters work 48-hour shifts, it also includes some comforting features like recliners, an outdoor firepit, and a gym.For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
1310kfka.com
September 12 – Mitch Haythorn and Buddy Kouns
Eaton junior Mitch Haythorn and Berthoud softball coach Buddy Kouns join Clark and Bruce.
Comments / 0