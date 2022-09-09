ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis shooting livestream part of growing trend among suspects to gain notoriety, experts say

By Tori Gessner
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pvy1a_0hntepxb00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many people saw Wednesday night’s shooting rampage in Memphis firsthand because the suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly , livestreamed it on Facebook, which experts told News 2 could be a growing trend with many repercussions.

Suspects and criminals post their crimes on social media to brag and gain notoriety, according to Dr. Ben Stickle, an associate professor of criminal justice at Middle Tennessee State University. He believes the Memphis livestream is part of a trend that has increased as more people use social media.

“It makes sense that certain people would be drawn to posting or bragging about or streaming the activities they’re doing for the notoriety that comes with that, and for the opportunity to share or prove to people what they’ve done,” Stickle said.

Livestreaming and posting crimes committed in real-time can have consequences long after the event, according to Stickle. It can motivate copycats to commit similar crimes, show them what to do and not to do, and teach them police tactics used to solve these crimes.

While the livestreams and social media posts could give law enforcement more evidence after the fact, it can also create more frustration having to watch it happen in real-time and not having the resources to locate the suspect and stop it.

One arrested after marijuana plants found growing near Powell home

“It’s not quite as simple as it might look on TV to track down digital footprints and find where someone is and exactly what they’re doing,” Stickle said. “Some of the resources that the public might think the police have to just instantly find out who this person is and where they’re at, it’s just not really at their resources that they have. So it makes it very challenging to know that this is going on and try to stop it and find out who it is.”

According to Verna Wyatt, co-founder of Tennessee Voices for Victims , these types of posts not only challenge police, but traumatize the victims, their families, and those watching it unfold from far away.

“When you think about all the people that were witnessing it, all the people that were impacted by seeing that happen on Facebook live, it’s like they’re there while it’s happening,” Wyatt said. “[ Kelly ] had so many more victims than just the ones that he engaged personally.”

Wyatt told News 2, regardless of whether Wednesday night’s shootings were livestreamed, they instilled great fear in many people in Memphis when the city was put on lockdown.

“We know it’s going to leave a trauma response,” Wyatt said. “When you have that kind of fear, it’s going to leave a mark.”

Depending on the person, the psychological effects some may suffer from as a result of the shootings could last a while, according to Wyatt.

READ: More top stories on WATE.com

Tennessee Voices for Victims has resources to help people suffering from trauma on the group’s website.

Memphis police have not released a motive for the shooting. Kelly remains in police custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims

So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South clergy to host interfaith service following gruesome week in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders across Shelby County are coming together, following a violent week of crimes over the past week. Last week we saw statements released from several elected officials and state and county leaders, following two horrific violent crimes -- an abduction ending in the murder of Eliza Fletcher and a deadly shooting spree killing three people.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A day of terror that left four dead and three wounded in a Tennessee city this week tore a hole in the hearts of those left behind: the grandmother of three children left without parents, the man who lay down beside his fallen best friend and refused to leave, the daughter whose wounded father is her "whole world."
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
HipHopWired

StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux

Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot to death at apartments near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis Sunday night. Memphis Police say they found a man who had been shot to death inside the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street around 10:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Livestreaming#Violent Crime#Wkrn
Mighty 990

8 Shot in Memphis Over Violent Weekend

At least eight people were shot across Memphis during a violent weekend. None of the incidents appears to be connected. All of the victims were transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Citizen App reports at least two people were shot Sunday night at an apartment complex at Berclair...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot in Berclair, suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two suspects are on the run after two people were shot in Berclair Sunday night. Officers responded to a shooting on Macon Road and Berclair Road at around 9:25 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police said he was shot in the back […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after wreck on South Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a wreck on South Parkway East on Monday. The wreck occurred shortly after noon and involved two vehicles. A man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. WREG is working to find out more information. Police said this is now an active investigation and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Have you seen this child? MPD searching for teen girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing teen after she did not return home from Cordova High School on Tuesday, September 6. Takirra Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on the 1800 block of Clunan. She is described as being 5’5″, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Evidence in Cleotha Abston’s 2021 rape case sat in storage for months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– State forensic scientists linked Eliza Fletcher’s accused kidnapper and killer Cleotha Abston-Henderson to a rape that happened in September 2021. What’s even worse is critical evidence in that 2021 case had just been sitting in storage at a state lab for months. The state made the unnerving discovery on September 5, the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy