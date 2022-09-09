The City of Yuma Fire Department has received a donation of equipment for their paramedics. The Regional Center for Border Health donated 8 advances UESCOPE intubation scopes to the department. Th state of the art devices provide paramedics with immediate visual feedback when guiding intubation tubes into place. All frontline paramedic units and reserve units will be equipped with these video laryngoscopes. The intubation tube is placed to maintain an open airway when there is an obstruction, or the patient is unable to breathe on their own. The scopes are small video monitors that allow the paramedics to see right where the intubation tubes are going. The 8 scopes are valued at $14,000.

YUMA, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO