ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kxoradio.com

Attempted Kidnapping

El Centro Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred late Sunday afternoon. Police say that a female juvenile reported that two men wearing hooded sweatshirts attempted to kidnap her in the 2000 block of South Cottonwood Drive. She was forced into a dark-colored SUV but managed to jump out of the vehicle a block away and escape. Officers and detectives canvassed the area looking for videos or witnesses of the incident. Police are asking that anyone who might have information about the attempted kidnapping contact the El Centro Police Department.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Two Men Attempt to Kidnap Juvenile; She Escapes

EL CENTRO — Two men attempted to kidnap a female juvenile in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Circle in El Centro on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the El Centro Police Department. El Centro police officers responded to the area, where the juvenile female informed them two males wearing...
EL CENTRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Imperial County, CA
State
Minnesota State
Local
California Crime & Safety
holtvilletribune.com

Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring

CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Brawley Man Arrested for Accidently Shooting Woman in Leg

BRAWLEY — A 30-year-old Brawley man was arrested by Brawley police a day after accidently shooting a woman in the leg on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Richard Guillen allegedly shot the woman in the lower leg around 5:45 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue.
BRAWLEY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man waves down deputy, allegedly confesses to murder

MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
MCNEAL, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Illegal Drugs#Firearms#The U S Postal Service#Fedex#Imperial Ramon Luna#Calexico Vanessa Vega#Calexico Sasha Brown
kprl.com

Arrest in San Luis 09.09.2022

Two people arrested in San Luis after their car alarm attracted the attention of police. A 22-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were parked on Calle Joaquin, near some motels off Los Osos Valley road near 101 when their car alarm went off Saturday night. Officers searched the two occupants and...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kxoradio.com

Yuma Fire Receives Donation

The City of Yuma Fire Department has received a donation of equipment for their paramedics. The Regional Center for Border Health donated 8 advances UESCOPE intubation scopes to the department. Th state of the art devices provide paramedics with immediate visual feedback when guiding intubation tubes into place. All frontline paramedic units and reserve units will be equipped with these video laryngoscopes. The intubation tube is placed to maintain an open airway when there is an obstruction, or the patient is unable to breathe on their own. The scopes are small video monitors that allow the paramedics to see right where the intubation tubes are going. The 8 scopes are valued at $14,000.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said there were two mattresses on fire inside of a trailer in the area of the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Avenue after 6 p.m. on September 11. The post Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kyma.com

Woman from Brawley was shot in the leg

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Brawley Police Department, a woman was shot in the area of North Imperial Avenue on September 7 around 5:45 a.m.. The Brawley Police Department said the adult female was found with a gunshot wound on her lower leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
BRAWLEY, CA
citysuntimes.com

Nearly 50% of Arizona 8th graders have never heard of deadly drug fentanyl

On Sept. 7 the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC), the leading criminal justice resource agency in the state, released the results of its biennial statewide survey that included over 50,000 students from 301 schools in eighth, 10th and 12th grades from all 15 counties across Arizona. The Arizona Youth Survey...
ARIZONA STATE
KCRA.com

Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kyma.com

IID reports fraudulent activity targeting its customers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) wants to inform the public of fraudulent activity is on the rise and being reported by customers. According to a press release, the district has received calls from customers reporting of unscrupulous individuals threatening to disconnect customer's electricity if payment is not made.
YUMA, AZ
kxoradio.com

Active Cases Of COVID 19

(Active COVID cases decrease significantly)....The numbers are provided the County Public Health Department. The latest numbers indicate the active cases of COVID 19 are down by over 100 as compared to the previous report. There are currently 277 active cases of the virus. That is 103 fewer cases than was previously reported. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 at 18.90, with a positivity rate of 23.3%. Deaths attributed to the virus are at 953, one more than what was previously reported. Public Health has said the COVID numbers will now be updated once a week.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities investigating death of child in Coachella

Authorities today investigated the death of a child in Coachella. Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded to the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street to administer juvenile medical aid, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a child who was The post Authorities investigating death of child in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy