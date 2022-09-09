Fargo City Commissioner John Strand joins WDAY Midday's "Thursday's With Tony" to speak on pedestrian bridge, Ward systems, and about running again in 2024

(Fargo, ND) -- A nationwide fertility financing company is planting roots in Fargo and is looking to offer 0% interest rate loans for those seeking IVF treatments. Future Family Founder and CEO Claire Tomkins says the loans will help a wide variety of family types who are looking to have children. The company is partnering with CCRM Fargo, and will be offer loans in cooperation with each other. Tomkins says the loans being offered really are a one-of-a kind.

FARGO, ND ・ 5 HOURS AGO