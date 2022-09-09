Fargo City Commissioner John Strand joins WDAY Midday's "Thursday's With Tony" to speak on pedestrian bridge, Ward systems, and about running again in 2024

Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls for scaled back version of pedestrian bridge over 2nd Ave. N.
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calling for a scaled back version of a pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North, connecting city hall to the west side of the Red River. "I don't like the price tag of eight to nine million and so I've already talked to the engineers, shortened the bike path and make a few changes," said Mahoney.
wdayradionow.com
Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after Cass County crash
(Cass County, ND) -- A man is seriously injured and facing DUI charges after a Cass County crash. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff began swerving on Cass County Highway 38 north of State Highway 46, then rolled his vehicle Saturday evening. Storhoff was ejected from the...
wdayradionow.com
DUI checkpoint scheduled in Ransom County
(Ransom County, ND) -- A heads up from the North Dakota Highway Patrol on a DUI Checkpoint coming to the area at the end of the week. Officials say the checkpoint will take place Friday night in Ransom County, and will last early in Saturday morning. “These enforcement efforts influence...
wdayradionow.com
9-12-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
01:02 - Victor Meza the Director Of Development at Director Of Development at Special Olympics of North Dakota talks with Bonnie and Friends about their Tip-A-Cop event happening on September 13th and 14th at your local Fargo Applebee's. If you would like to make a donation to the Special Olympics of North Dakota you can do so at this link: https://support.specialolympics.org/a/north-dakota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
American Association Manager of the Year Chris Coste Joins Flag Sports Saturday!
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Manager Chris Coste joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. They discussed the American Association playoffs and previewed a decisive Game 3 against the WInnipeg Goldeyes tonight at 6:30 p.m.
wdayradionow.com
Fertility financing company offering 0% IFV loans to North Dakota residents
(Fargo, ND) -- A nationwide fertility financing company is planting roots in Fargo and is looking to offer 0% interest rate loans for those seeking IVF treatments. Future Family Founder and CEO Claire Tomkins says the loans will help a wide variety of family types who are looking to have children. The company is partnering with CCRM Fargo, and will be offer loans in cooperation with each other. Tomkins says the loans being offered really are a one-of-a kind.
wdayradionow.com
49-year-old NDSCS freshman football player: The guys are totally supportive of it
(Whapeton, ND) -- A 49-year-old college freshman joined WDAY's The Coffee Club to share his experiences about joining the team, how it's going so far, and why he did decided to apply. Ray Ruschel is a freshman nose guard for the NDSCS Wildcats. He was deployed in Washington D.C through...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU professors and students to show off latest research in areas of hemp, fruits, and vegetables
(Fargo, ND) -- Professors and students at NDSU will be showing off their latest research this coming Thursday in the areas of hemp, vegetables, and fruits. "Right now we are really working hard on the introduction of two cold, hardy, white wine grapes," said NDSU Plant Sciences Professor Harlenne Hatterman-Valenti.
Comments / 1