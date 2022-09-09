ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo City Commissioner John Strand joins WDAY Midday's "Thursday's With Tony" to speak on pedestrian bridge, Ward systems, and about running again in 2024

By Ty Schonert
wdayradionow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
wdayradionow.com

Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after Cass County crash

(Cass County, ND) -- A man is seriously injured and facing DUI charges after a Cass County crash. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff began swerving on Cass County Highway 38 north of State Highway 46, then rolled his vehicle Saturday evening. Storhoff was ejected from the...
CASS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

DUI checkpoint scheduled in Ransom County

(Ransom County, ND) -- A heads up from the North Dakota Highway Patrol on a DUI Checkpoint coming to the area at the end of the week. Officials say the checkpoint will take place Friday night in Ransom County, and will last early in Saturday morning. “These enforcement efforts influence...
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

9-12-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

01:02 - Victor Meza the Director Of Development at Director Of Development at Special Olympics of North Dakota talks with Bonnie and Friends about their Tip-A-Cop event happening on September 13th and 14th at your local Fargo Applebee's. If you would like to make a donation to the Special Olympics of North Dakota you can do so at this link: https://support.specialolympics.org/a/north-dakota.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
wdayradionow.com

Fertility financing company offering 0% IFV loans to North Dakota residents

(Fargo, ND) -- A nationwide fertility financing company is planting roots in Fargo and is looking to offer 0% interest rate loans for those seeking IVF treatments. Future Family Founder and CEO Claire Tomkins says the loans will help a wide variety of family types who are looking to have children. The company is partnering with CCRM Fargo, and will be offer loans in cooperation with each other. Tomkins says the loans being offered really are a one-of-a kind.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy