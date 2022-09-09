ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage

By Stacy Jacobson
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07heLG_0hntdtSI00

The latest on the mass shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m.

Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall , 24, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting spree then picked back up Wednesday afternoon with Kelly putting some of it on social media, including a hit at a Nutbush area AutoZone store on Jackson Avenue around 6 p.m.

“Ezekiel Kelly was on Facebook Live when he opened fire inside the store,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said.

After the store shooting, police got a tip from the public that put the city on lockdown, Davis said.

“We received information from a concerned citizen. The suspect was on Zeke Honcho’s Facebook live stating he was threatening to cause harm to citizens. At this time, the MPD launched a citywide search,” Davis said.

That also prompted police to tell people to stay inside, she said.

Knoxville man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants arrested

News crews saw restaurants closed up in Overton Square and local activities shut down, including the Memphis Redbirds game.

In all, Kelly made seven stops between 4:30 and 9 p.m., Davis said. In that time, he killed three more people, injured three more people and carjacked at least two vehicles, one with weapons inside.

Here are the stops police said he made:

  1. Soulsville, 4:38 p.m.: a man was found shot dead in a vehicle at a gas station in the 900 block of South Parkway E . Surveillance video revealed a man in a gray sedan pulled up next to the victim’s car and opened fire.
  2. South Memphis, 4:40 p.m.: a woman was injured in a second shooting on Norris Road near I-240. The suspect fled in a dark sedan.
  3. Nutbush, 5:59 p.m.: Kelly walked into an AutoZone store in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue and shot a man while live-streaming on Facebook. The man was in critical condition, police said.
  4. Midtown, 7:23 p.m.: a woman was killed in a shooting at the corner of Poplar and Evergreen. Police said Kelly took her gray SUV and fled.
  5. Midtown, 7:24 p.m.: a man was shot and injured at Poplar and McLean.
  6. Southwest Memphis, 8:55 p.m.: a woman was shot dead near 800 West Raines Road.
  7. Southaven, Miss., 8:56 p.m.: Police responded to a carjacking at Stateline Road and Highway 51. Kelly took the man’s gray Dodge Challenger and left the SUV behind.
  8. Whitehaven, 8:58 p.m.: Memphis Police officers spotted the Dodge Challenger going northbound on Interstate 55, and began a high-speed pursuit which ended at Hodge and Ivan Roads, where Kelly was taken into custody without incident.

“This has been a horrific week for the city of Memphis and the MPD,” Davis said.

READ: More top stories on WATE.com

The chief thanked the public for helping them catch Kelly and expressed her condolences to the families of those affected, reassuring people he is now in custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 8

von kipper
3d ago

Now the court system can play with him for the next 30 years instead of the immediate execution which is what he deserves. and while all of this is going on, the government is trying its best to take your guns so your defenseless when this guy shows up at your doorstep, or your car, at your business, at your school, at your church.

Reply
15
Related
wvlt.tv

Family offering reward after father hit by truck mirror, dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office will continue its search for the suspect responsible for hitting and killing 82-year-old Gary Burchfield. The Burchfield family wants to chip in to help find the person responsible, which is why they’re offering a $10,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Redbirds#Memphis Police#Rampage#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Autozone#Facebook Live#Mpd
WBIR

Two arrested after threatening Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employees

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Two Sevierville men were arrested at the Gatlinburg Skylift Park on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the city of Gatlinburg. Officials said Jajuan Draper, 18, and Dylan Moncier, 19, were taken into custody around 4:09 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault. Gatlinburg police were dispatched to...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Gatlinburg Police Department discovered a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive. The Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating. Officials said Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, is wanted for criminal homicide in connection to the case. Any person...
GATLINBURG, TN
1450wlaf.com

No injuries in early morning motel fire

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – There were no reports of injury when a fire at a Caryville motel was called in to central dispatch at 3:29am today. Caryville’s Fire and Police Departments responded to the Tennessee Motel after the call of smoke coming through the attic and walls came in. Officials said the smoke was coming from room 10 where an air conditioning unit shorted out catching the wood framing of the building on fire.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
WATE

West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

► Four killed, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect in custody WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, […]
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marked 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and officials and first responders spent the day in solemn remembrance. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sent hundreds of first responders up 110 stories of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Photos: First responders honor those who died on 9/11

WATE) — First responders in Knox County, including Knoxville, honored those who died trying to save lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Today marks the 21st Anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in the United States. On Sept. 11, 2001, thousands of people were killed, including those who were trying to help the victims escape after two planes hit the twin towers and another hit The Pentagon.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Unidentified Oak Ridge newborn death remains unsolved after DNA testing

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eight months after DNA testing began on baby Wyatt Doe, there are still no answers to the unidentified newborn’s death in Oak Ridge. The baby’s body was discovered along Melton Hill Lake in late March of 2020, and the case remains unsolved even after more than $5,200 in donated funds made advanced DNA testing possible.
WATE

WATE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy