Central Police: Lane blockage, heavy delays at Hooper and Sullivan
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Central Police Department, a traffic incident is unfolding along Hooper Road and Sullivan Road on Monday (September 12) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., police are asking drivers to avoid Hooper Road and Sullivan Road in Central for the time being. They...
Body found on I-12 West in Baton Rouge
BRPD confirmed that the body of a man was found "around the Essen Ln. ramp."
BRPD investigating shooting on Merganzer Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue. Calls about the shooting came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Details...
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
EMS respond to more than 60 calls Saturday during gameday festivities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services were slammed with calls Saturday on LSU’s campus. An EMS spokesman tells WAFB, paramedics responded to more than 60 calls during the gameday festivities between LSU and Southern. We’re told most of the calls were...
BRPD: Person shot on Sherwood Hollow Court
SMART LIVING: Friends to the rescue - 5 things you should do for a suicidal friend. Health experts say 1.4 million people attempt suicide every year and one in five people who die by suicide express their intent. Updated: 6 hours ago. The chief and officers hit the road on...
Update: Power has returned to most of Central’s impacted area, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Central Police reported a Monday (September 12) afternoon power outage in the area of Blackwater and Hooper shortly before 4 p.m. As of 6 p.m., authorities provided an update, stating that power has returned to most of the area. Police issued a notice via...
After violent crash near LSU lakes leaves child hurt, walkers worried for their safety
BATON ROUGE - During most of the day, runners and bicyclists can be spotted enjoying the paths surrounding the LSU Lakes. Kyle Talbert says he walks the lakes at least four times a week. Last Friday, he witnessed a violent single-car crash while walking his usual route. “I pulled up...
How to donate to BRPD’s essential needs drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for donations for its Christmas Essential Needs Drive. The drive is from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. Items can be dropped off at the Capital Area Family Justice Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Things that...
BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
Need a job? BR Police are searching for new recruits
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is eager to welcome a new crop of community-focused workers to its ranks. BRPD announced Monday (September 12) that the agency is interested in hiring new police officers, police cadets, criminal intelligence analysts, criminal information specialists, communication officers, and fingerprint technicians.
15 residents displaced after Crown Avenue apartment goes up in flames
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 15 people are displaced after a large apartment fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to the 4500 block of Crown Avenue Friday night to find apartment 84 fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters spread out to look for victims while others went inside the apartment to contain the fire.
Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will continue with online learning through at least Tuesday, September 13. The change came after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said updates will be given on the progress of...
EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
Transmission system issue left thousands without power in Ascension Parish, EBR
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy’s online outage map shows thousands in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes are without power early Monday afternoon. Entergy said the outage affecting Ascension Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish was due to a transmission system issue. Crews are working to pinpoint the issue Monday afternoon.
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. is sole volunteer at Baton Rouge National Cemetery service day
BATON ROUGE, La. — At the U.S. National Cemetery in Baton Rouge on Friday, the Veterans Administration grounds crew stood ready for scores of volunteers to scrub hundreds of headstones. A National Day of Service was organized by the service group Carry the Load to recognize the men and...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Pointe Coupee firefighters to host community event in October
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 will have a family-friendly event in October. The fire district will host its Fire Prevention Day on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livonia Branch Libray. The event will have door prizes, refreshments, music, and more. The public will have the chance to meet firefighters, donate blood, and see an ambulance demonstration.
