Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Central Police: Lane blockage, heavy delays at Hooper and Sullivan

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Central Police Department, a traffic incident is unfolding along Hooper Road and Sullivan Road on Monday (September 12) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., police are asking drivers to avoid Hooper Road and Sullivan Road in Central for the time being. They...
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Merganzer Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue. Calls about the shooting came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Details...
brproud.com

Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
WAFB.com

BRPD: Person shot on Sherwood Hollow Court

SMART LIVING: Friends to the rescue - 5 things you should do for a suicidal friend. Health experts say 1.4 million people attempt suicide every year and one in five people who die by suicide express their intent. Updated: 6 hours ago. The chief and officers hit the road on...
brproud.com

How to donate to BRPD’s essential needs drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for donations for its Christmas Essential Needs Drive. The drive is from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. Items can be dropped off at the Capital Area Family Justice Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Things that...
brproud.com

BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
brproud.com

Need a job? BR Police are searching for new recruits

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is eager to welcome a new crop of community-focused workers to its ranks. BRPD announced Monday (September 12) that the agency is interested in hiring new police officers, police cadets, criminal intelligence analysts, criminal information specialists, communication officers, and fingerprint technicians.
brproud.com

15 residents displaced after Crown Avenue apartment goes up in flames

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 15 people are displaced after a large apartment fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to the 4500 block of Crown Avenue Friday night to find apartment 84 fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters spread out to look for victims while others went inside the apartment to contain the fire.
WAFB

Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will continue with online learning through at least Tuesday, September 13. The change came after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said updates will be given on the progress of...
brproud.com

EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee firefighters to host community event in October

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 will have a family-friendly event in October. The fire district will host its Fire Prevention Day on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livonia Branch Libray. The event will have door prizes, refreshments, music, and more. The public will have the chance to meet firefighters, donate blood, and see an ambulance demonstration.
LIVONIA, LA

