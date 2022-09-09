ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Scouting Walker White, Arkansas’ Top In-State QB in Over a Decade

The Arkansas football program has experienced a monumental turnaround in the past few seasons, going from back-to-back 2-10 seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 campaign capped by a victory at the Outback Bowl last year. A big piece to that turnaround has been back-to-back star quarterbacks in Feleipe...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Anna Podojil earns SEC Weekly Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon. In...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Kickoff set for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The showdown between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 24 Texas A&M is set for prime time in Jerry World on Sept. 24. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and aired on ESPN. Last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Beautiful Part of KJ Jefferson’s Nasty Hit

Arkansas has never had a player like him. Matt Jones could run the football as good as, if not better than, any Razorbacks quarterback who came before him. Ryan Mallett could sling it the same. But no one has had the running and throwing combination like KJ Jefferson and the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas punishes South Carolina behind pair of Sanders

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas opened SEC action with a 44-30 win on over visiting South Carolina on Saturday before 72,437 fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in large part to one Sanders on offense and another on defense. Sophomore tailback Rocket Sanders rushed 24 times for 156 yards and two...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
ALMA, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
LOWELL, AR

