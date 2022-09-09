Read full article on original website
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Scouting Walker White, Arkansas’ Top In-State QB in Over a Decade
The Arkansas football program has experienced a monumental turnaround in the past few seasons, going from back-to-back 2-10 seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 campaign capped by a victory at the Outback Bowl last year. A big piece to that turnaround has been back-to-back star quarterbacks in Feleipe...
Anna Podojil earns SEC Weekly Honor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon. In...
Kickoff set for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The showdown between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 24 Texas A&M is set for prime time in Jerry World on Sept. 24. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and aired on ESPN. Last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies with...
Now We Have Bobby Petrino Praise Out of Way, Focus on Game
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman knows they have to be ready ... Bobby will be
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson: Practice Update, SEC Schedule Breakdown and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Courtney Mims and Kevin McPherson talk about how Arkansas basketball practice is going and who has been a standout in practice so far. They also discuss the Hogs SEC schedule for this upcoming season and how it’s a...
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Interview with 2024 DL Charleston Collins
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Otis Kirk and Courtney Mims sit down with four-star 2024 defensive lineman Charleston Collins. Collins plays for Mills High School and has offers from plenty of SEC programs, including Arkansas. You can see the full interview with...
The Beautiful Part of KJ Jefferson’s Nasty Hit
Arkansas has never had a player like him. Matt Jones could run the football as good as, if not better than, any Razorbacks quarterback who came before him. Ryan Mallett could sling it the same. But no one has had the running and throwing combination like KJ Jefferson and the...
Arkansas punishes South Carolina behind pair of Sanders
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas opened SEC action with a 44-30 win on over visiting South Carolina on Saturday before 72,437 fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in large part to one Sanders on offense and another on defense. Sophomore tailback Rocket Sanders rushed 24 times for 156 yards and two...
Home is where the Hog is: The Myles Slusher story
CJ Maclin sits down with PJ & Blanca Slusher about their son, Myles Slusher, who currently plays for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Slusher’s fill us in on Myles’ accomplishments as a kid, the different sports he played growing up, the different positions he played in the sport of football, Myles changing schools, his journey at […]
WATCH: Sam Pittman, Offense & Defense postgame pressers vs. South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks start off SEC play with a win after taking down South Carolina 44-30 on Saturday. With the win, the Hogs are now 2-0 on the season, 1-0 in SEC play. The South Carolina Gamecocks pushed the ball down the field in the...
Wichita Eagle
World record may have been set by man who chased a ‘large shape’ across Arkansas lake
A man floating in an Arkansas lake spotted a “large shape” coming at him in the water and made a choice some might consider crazy. Chris Cantrell began chasing it across Beaver Lake, resulting in a dramatic catch that experts say may qualify as a spearfishing worldrecord. “Some...
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
State files lawsuit against NWA man’s pool company for deceptive business practices
The State of Arkansas filed a lawsuit against a Northwest Arkansas pool construction company because of deceptive business practices, including never completing jobs after receiving payment.
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
Kessler Mountain Park to unveil new ballfield complex
The City of Fayetteville announced it will hold an opening celebration on Monday, Sept. 12 at Kessler Mountain Regional Park for the park's new ballfield complex.
Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
Canopy NWA in Fayetteville to be featured in Clintons’ documentary
Arkansas' largest refugee resettlement agency is featured on Apple TV+.
Man killed in Beaver Lake boating accident identified
One man was killed in a multi-boat accident at Beaver Lake on Friday, Sept. 9.
