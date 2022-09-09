Read full article on original website
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Review: Tyler Perry’s Accomplished Period Melodrama About Passing Proves He Should Get Serious More Often
Like an ice-cream shop that offers you the choice of pistachio or strawberry and nothing else, the movies Tyler Perry has been churning out for 20 years come in just two flavors: comedy and soap opera. It’s worth noting, in this case, how the flavors blend. Most often, they’re stacked right next to each other, as when Perry’s great sass-mouth frump Madea suddenly plops into the middle of a dramatic scene. Yet there’s a way that the antic, ribald broadness of Perry’s comedy bends the drama into being more over-the-top. That’s why his movies are all of a piece even when they’re all over the place. They feed you pistachio and strawberry, and by the time that’s all melted together you’re tasting one flavor. Call it Tyler Perry with Nuts.
SFGate
How the 2022 Emmys Almost (Almost!) Gave Acceptance Speeches Their Proper Due
The moment Sheryl Lee Ralph opened her mouth and let loose the first jaw-dropping note of Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species,” it was an Emmys speech for the ages. Quaking with emotion and palpably overcome, Ralph’s acceptance for her best supporting actress trophy was as impassioned as it was memorable — especially, perhaps, because she didn’t have to recite a litany of names before the timer ran out. Instead, a simple ticker of people Ralph wished to mention scrolled by in a chyron as she lifted her Emmy to the sky in triumph.
Adam Sandler announces stand-up tour – how to get tickets
Adam Sandler has announced a stand-up arena tour that will begin in autumn this year. The 56-year-old actor will visit 15 US cities and invite a number of surprise guests to join him on stage. The tour is set to kick off on 21 October in Allentown, Pennsylvania ahead of stops in Boston, Atlantic City, Tampa, and more. It will wrap up in Savannah, Georgia on 14 November.Sandler announced the news of the tour on Monday (12 September) via Instagram where he also shared a poster disclosing the various dates and venues.Tickets for this tour are going on sale...
