Los Angeles County, CA

LA County reports 4,500 new COVID infections, 37 deaths

Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,500 new COVID-19 deaths during a three-day period ending Monday, Sept. 12, along with 37 new virus-related fatalities. The 4,544 new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,430,358. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on the weekends, logged 2,348 cases Saturday, 1,255 on Sunday and 941 on Monday. Sunday and Monday figures tend to be lower due to delays in reporting from the weekend. Health officials have also noted that official case numbers are likely low due to the number of people who rely on at-home tests but do not report the results to the county.
LA County logs 15 more COVID-related deaths, 2,228 new infections

Los Angeles County reported 15 more COVID-19- related deaths Friday, Sept. 9, along with 2,228 new cases. The new fatalities lifted the county’s virus-related death toll from throughout the pandemic to 33,348, while the overall number of infections rose to 3,425,863. Health officials have noted that official case numbers...
Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 86 citations, 3 arrests

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Traffic Taskforce issued more than seven dozen citations in three hours during a speed enforcement operation Monday morning in Lancaster, authorities said. The speed enforcement operation started at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and it was conducted on Avenue K near Elm Avenue, according...
Man found dead inside parked car in Palmdale, homicide investigation underway

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man, who was found unresponsive Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. The incident was reported around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on the 200 block of East Avenue S, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man found dead in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – A man who was found dead in Lancaster last week has been publicly identified but the cause of his death was not released. Wallace Grisby, 68, was found dead in an alley and he was homeless, the coroner’s office said. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05...
California High-Speed Rail releases draft environmental document for Palmdale to Burbank section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have...
National Weather Service issues flood watch for Antelope Valley

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, until Monday evening in the Antelope Valley and other parts of Los Angeles County. The flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster will be affected.
Schizophrenic man missing from Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 46-year-old man who needs medication for schizophrenia and diabetes went missing in Lancaster and sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s to locate him. Manuel Arias Padilla was last seen at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the 400 block of East Avenue...
Palmdale road construction updates [Sept. 12 – Sept. 18]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 12 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18, 2022. The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.
PALMDALE, CA

