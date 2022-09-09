ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 12 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18, 2022. The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO