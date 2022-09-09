Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Man killed girlfriend before hours-long standoff, affidavit states
Police say a man locked in a standoff for hours early Sunday morning in Lancaster County killed his girlfriend before police arrived. Police were called to the Park City Apartment complex on Swarr Run Road in East Hempfield Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect, Miguel Rodriquez, opened...
WGAL
Teen shows up at York Hospital with gunshot wound, police say
YORK, Pa. — A 16-year-old showed up at a York hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning, police said. The teen walked into WellSpan York Hospital around 2:50 a.m. Police said the teen suffered a superficial wound after being shot in the rear end. The teen is from...
WGAL
Stolen car flees troopers, crashes, killing two people, Pennsylvania State Police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A stolen car crashed on Saturday in Harrisburg, killing two people, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Route 22/Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road. Pennsylvania State Police said a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware tag was traveling at a high...
WGAL
Walmart theft suspect brandished knife, East Lampeter Township police say
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have released surveillance images after they said a theft suspect brandished a knife in the parking lot of a Walmart. Watch the video above to see the surveillance images police released. Police said about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, the man entered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
UPDATE: Man wounded in York shooting has died
A man who was critically wounded in a shooting in York on Sunday afternoon has died, according to city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near East Jackson and South Court streets. A 26-year-old man, who has not been identified, was hit and taken to the hospital. A friend...
WGAL
York shooting under investigation
One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in York city. It happened at 3:26 p.m. on Sunday, near East Jackson and South Court streets. Police transported the 26-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound. Police say, he is in critical condition. York City police are...
WGAL
Truck rolled over on York Road
Breaking news out of York County. A tractor trailer crash is shutting down a road in Heidelberg Township. The truck rolled over and spilled what it was carrying on the 6800 block of York Road. No one was injured. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night. York Road...
WGAL
Work will shut down part of Route 501 in Lancaster County all week
A stretch of Route 501/Broad Street will be closed all week in Lancaster County. Route 501 will be closed from Monday, Sept. 12, to Friday, Sept. 16, between Kleine Street and North Lane in Lititz. Crews from Norfolk Southern will be working on the railroad crossing in that area. "A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Pennsylvania opioid settlement amidst addiction
Addiction coverage and money from a nationwide court settlement are coming to Pennsylvania, and communities like Dauphin County, to help people affected by opioid addiction. On Monday, Dauphin County leaders outlined an upcoming grant program. Attorney General Josh Shapiro was on hand at the Dauphin County rehab provider, Gaudenzia, where...
WGAL
Police: Shots fired in Lebanon near high school football stadium
An on-duty Lebanon School District police officer heard what he thought to be gunshots from outside the Lebanon School District stadium at Friday night's game. Lebanon City Police say the football game ended 15 minutes before the shots were heard and most people had left. With the help of police...
WGAL
Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets split jackpot
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets will split a $133,000 jackpot. Related video above: Man thought he won $600 on lottery ticket, finds out he actually won $1 million. Each ticket matched the following five numbers from the Sept. 11, 2022, drawing: 17-18-24-25-26. Here's where the...
WGAL
Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
One World Festival held in Lancaster
The One World Festival was born out of a beautiful coincidence, when on Sept. 22, 2018, three vastly different cultures, Hispanic, Asian Indian, and Africans were being celebrated on the same day in different locations around the county. One of the attendees brought that to the attention of the Asian...
WGAL
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Hershey's Giant Center
HERSHEY, Pa. — The multi-platinum progressive rock groupTrans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to the Giant Center in Hershey later this year. The group has visited the Giant Center more than 15 times. "For 2022, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition," a promotional statement for...
WGAL
IMPACT DAY: Next cold front brings potential for severe weather
LANCASTER, Pa. — It's been a gloomy end to the weekend thanks to an area of low pressure that moved through. We saw widespread rain, especially early, with some falling heavy. The heavier stuff has moved to the NE with lighter showers on tap through the remainder of the evening. Areas of drizzle are expected overnight with the chance of still a few spotty showers. Lows with the cloud cover won't drop much, falling back into the mid and upper 60s.
WGAL
Afternoon storms with heavy rain and gusty winds
Isolated, strong storms are possible today in south-central Pennsylvania. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, and Lancaster and York Counties are under a Flood Watch from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. In these counties, it will only take 1 to 1.5 inches of rain over a 1 hour period...
Comments / 0