Fargo City Commissioner John Strand joins WDAY Midday's "Thursday's With Tony" to speak on pedestrian bridge, Ward systems, and about running again in 2024

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski talks staffing, police oversight and advisory board, downtown safety concerns
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief is firing back on comments made by one City Commissioner involving staffing of his department. Chief Dave Zibolski stopped by WDAY Midday to refute claims from Dave Piepkorn over reports that up to 40 veteran Fargo Police officers have applications and resumes out to leave the department.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Schools considering retention stipends for educators
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Schools officials are considering providing one-time retention stipends to district educators. The administration is recommending a stipend of up to 500-dollars depending on the work week of each educator. A motion proposing the move will be made and may be approved as soon as...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls for scaled back version of pedestrian bridge over 2nd Ave. N.
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calling for a scaled back version of a pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North, connecting city hall to the west side of the Red River. "I don't like the price tag of eight to nine million and so I've already talked to the engineers, shortened the bike path and make a few changes," said Mahoney.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after Cass County crash
(Cass County, ND) -- A man is seriously injured and facing DUI charges after a Cass County crash. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff began swerving on Cass County Highway 38 north of State Highway 46, then rolled his vehicle Saturday evening. Storhoff was ejected from the...
valleynewslive.com
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo parent voices criticisms of all ages drag show
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo parent is sharing criticisms of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" all ages drag show that occurred in the Fargo Elk's Lodge parking lot on Saturday. Cassie Schmidt is a co-founder of "Let Parents Decide That." She is urging parents to reconsider attending drag shows advertising towards minors, calling the event "inappropriate for kids."
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 2 ATV crashes in Becker County since Sept. 10
5:48 a.m., near Menahga, a phone scam was reported. Money was sent to the scammer via Bitcoin. 10:29 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two reports of shoplifting. A previously trespassed individual returned to the store and is expected to be cited for trespassing. 10:37 a.m., near County Road 6, Audubon,...
KNOX News Radio
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI
A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
lakesarearadio.net
Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
lakesarearadio.net
Historic Counter from Lakes Hotel Finding New Home at Becker County Museum
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A piece of Detroit Lakes history will soon have a new home at the new Becker County Museum. A custom built counter that was used inside the old Lakes Hotel in 1931 will soon call the museum home. The counter, which is currently located at Janke’s Sew & Vac at 607 Washington Ave. was offered to family of the former owners of the Lakes Hotel, they in turn are donating it to the Becker County Museum.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU launches technology training initiative to expand career pathways and meet workforce needs
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is offering new online certificates to increase access to technology skills training for industry-recognized programs such as Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, CompTIA and Pega. The courses offered through the partnership will create new pathways to high-earning careers in the technology industry and help...
kfgo.com
Brainerd High School football captain injured in game in Moorhead hospitalized in Fargo
BRAINERD, Minn.- A Brainerd high school senior is in a Fargo hospital after suffering a serious head injury during the Moorhead football game. In a post, the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured Friday night. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
American Association Manager of the Year Chris Coste Joins Flag Sports Saturday!
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Manager Chris Coste joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. They discussed the American Association playoffs and previewed a decisive Game 3 against the WInnipeg Goldeyes tonight at 6:30 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
KCRG.com
North Dakota beats UNI for 36th straight home-opening win
NORTH FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Tommy Schuster passed for 275 yard and two touchdowns, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a score and North Dakota held off Northern Iowa 29-27 for its 36th straight home-opening win. Hoosman scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Schuster...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
49-year-old NDSCS freshman football player: The guys are totally supportive of it
(Whapeton, ND) -- A 49-year-old college freshman joined WDAY's The Coffee Club to share his experiences about joining the team, how it's going so far, and why he did decided to apply. Ray Ruschel is a freshman nose guard for the NDSCS Wildcats. He was deployed in Washington D.C through...
kvrr.com
Drugs found in vehicle involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fargo in July
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police release new information to the Police Advisory and Oversight Board surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Shane Netterville on July 8. Captain George Vinson says drugs were found in the stolen vehicle Shane Netterville, Cody Dunn and Derek Stanley were in the day...
kfgo.com
World’s Largest Cake Walk makes history in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – It was one for the record books in Moorhead Saturday as 639 people made history by joining in the World’s Largest Cake Walk at Trollwood Performing Arts School. Five people walked their way to cake for a year from Nothing Bundt Cake in the record-breaking...
