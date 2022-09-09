ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo City Commissioner John Strand joins WDAY Midday's "Thursday's With Tony" to speak on pedestrian bridge, Ward systems, and about running again in 2024

By Ty Schonert
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Exclusive: Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski talks staffing, police oversight and advisory board, downtown safety concerns

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief is firing back on comments made by one City Commissioner involving staffing of his department. Chief Dave Zibolski stopped by WDAY Midday to refute claims from Dave Piepkorn over reports that up to 40 veteran Fargo Police officers have applications and resumes out to leave the department.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Schools considering retention stipends for educators

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Schools officials are considering providing one-time retention stipends to district educators. The administration is recommending a stipend of up to 500-dollars depending on the work week of each educator. A motion proposing the move will be made and may be approved as soon as...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after Cass County crash

(Cass County, ND) -- A man is seriously injured and facing DUI charges after a Cass County crash. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff began swerving on Cass County Highway 38 north of State Highway 46, then rolled his vehicle Saturday evening. Storhoff was ejected from the...
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo parent voices criticisms of all ages drag show

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo parent is sharing criticisms of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" all ages drag show that occurred in the Fargo Elk's Lodge parking lot on Saturday. Cassie Schmidt is a co-founder of "Let Parents Decide That." She is urging parents to reconsider attending drag shows advertising towards minors, calling the event "inappropriate for kids."
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Crime and fire report: 2 ATV crashes in Becker County since Sept. 10

5:48 a.m., near Menahga, a phone scam was reported. Money was sent to the scammer via Bitcoin. 10:29 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two reports of shoplifting. A previously trespassed individual returned to the store and is expected to be cited for trespassing. 10:37 a.m., near County Road 6, Audubon,...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI

A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
CASS COUNTY, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Historic Counter from Lakes Hotel Finding New Home at Becker County Museum

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A piece of Detroit Lakes history will soon have a new home at the new Becker County Museum. A custom built counter that was used inside the old Lakes Hotel in 1931 will soon call the museum home. The counter, which is currently located at Janke’s Sew & Vac at 607 Washington Ave. was offered to family of the former owners of the Lakes Hotel, they in turn are donating it to the Becker County Museum.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDSU launches technology training initiative to expand career pathways and meet workforce needs

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is offering new online certificates to increase access to technology skills training for industry-recognized programs such as Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, CompTIA and Pega. The courses offered through the partnership will create new pathways to high-earning careers in the technology industry and help...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
DL-Online

Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help

DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KCRG.com

North Dakota beats UNI for 36th straight home-opening win

NORTH FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Tommy Schuster passed for 275 yard and two touchdowns, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a score and North Dakota held off Northern Iowa 29-27 for its 36th straight home-opening win. Hoosman scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Schuster...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kfgo.com

World’s Largest Cake Walk makes history in Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – It was one for the record books in Moorhead Saturday as 639 people made history by joining in the World’s Largest Cake Walk at Trollwood Performing Arts School. Five people walked their way to cake for a year from Nothing Bundt Cake in the record-breaking...
MOORHEAD, MN

