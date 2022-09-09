ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Police Activity Closes Roads in Oceanside; Public Asked to Avoid Area

A full SWAT team has been called out to Oceanside, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public has been advised to avoid the area while police investigate reports of an assault...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes

Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. All three were extricated from...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week

About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Separate Killings in Span of 6 Hours Under Investigation in Lemon Grove

Detectives were investigating Monday two separate homicides in the city of Lemon Grove, which occurred within the span of six hours but were not believed to be connected. The first call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday when someone reported gunshots in the area near the 2200 block of Washington Street. At the scene, a 38-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
LEMON GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temecula, CA
City
Hemet, CA
City
Fairview, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Fatally Stabs Ex's Boyfriend in Bonita: SDSO

A man was arrested Sunday at his Corridor-area home after authorities said he killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Bonita. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said they arrested 35-year-old Ulises Gutierrez in connection with the deadly stabbing of Aylmer Navarrete, 40. SDSO deputies were called at 5 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 3100 block of Bonita Road. There, the victim was found with stab wounds to his upper torso.
BONITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Us Forest Service#Orderly#Washington Street#Diamonds#Valley High School
NBC San Diego

Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot 16-Year-Old in Mission Bay

San Diego Police are looking for a suspect who shot a 16-year-old in Mission Bay Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight during an alcohol-filled teen party, police said. Investigators said someone fired three shots hitting a 16-year-old in the arm. After the shooting, everyone ran and left the area, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC San Diego

New Homeless Shelter With Accessible Mental Health Resources Opens in Midway District

A new 150-bed homeless shelter opened Monday in the Midway District. The Rosecrans Shelter had been a work in progress for months and now it’s ready to not only house those experiencing homelessness in San Diego, but also provide access to meals, restrooms, showers, air conditioning, laundry machines, security and storage spaces for their belongings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Family, Neighbors Hold Prayer Vigil After Woman Beheaded in San Carlos

A community held a prayer vigil and called for justice in San Carlos Friday, after a mother of two was beheaded allegedly by her estranged boyfriend. Friends, neighbors and San Carlos community members, who attended the vigil described Karina Castro, 27, as a beautiful person, who lived for her children and did everything she could to keep them safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two New Nighttime Shows Coming to Disney Parks in 2023

Two new nighttime shows are coming to Disney's Anaheim theme parks in late January 2023 as part of the company's 100th anniversary celebration, officials announced Sunday. The fireworks show “Wondrous Journeys” will debut at Disneyland Park, while “World of Color -- One” will launch at Disney California Adventure.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC San Diego

Deputies Investigating Alleged Misconduct Involving Vista High School Football Players

On Monday night, the principal of Vista High School will address parents about allegations involving some of the school's football players. Asked for a comment, Vista Unified School District superintendent Matt Doyle would not address specifics about the nature of the alleged misconduct, only saying they could include physical and verbal threats that were made in the high school locker room.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Aztecs Get 1st Win at Snapdragon Stadium

For a few minutes on Saturday evening, Aztecs fans had a terrible feeling that they were about to witness the worst loss in the 100-year history of San Diego State's football program. SDSU fell behind Idaho State, an FCS program, on a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy